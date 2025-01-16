Siya Kolisi Posts Cryptic Message After Rachel Stylishly Throws Shade at Him

South African rugby superstar Siya Kolisi shared a new message on his social media page days after Rachel aimed a subtle dig at him

The Springboks captain and the South African businesswoman announced their divorce in 2024 after eight years of marriage

The 33-year-old posted a biblical scripture on his Instagram page, committing his plans on to God

Springboks star Siya Kolisi posted a cryptic message days after his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, threw shade at him on social media.

The former South African couple announced their divorce last October and have been sharing pictures and updates about their life after the split.

Siya removed the husband's tag on his Instagram page a few days ago and also removed his profile picture with him and Rachel in it.

Siya Kolisi shares cryptic message on social media days after Rachel Kolisi threw shade at him on Instagram. Photo: David Rogers.

The Boks star is gradually moving past his former marriage with the South African businesswoman, as he removed all the Instagram highlights that featured both of them.

Rachel Kolisi aims a subtle dig at Siya

Rachel Kolisi seemingly aimed a subtle dig at her former husband with several cryptic comments on Instagram.

The 34-year-old posted different screenshots of quotes, which she tagged as her mantra for the year 2025.

Some of the quotes were directly a dig at her Springboks captain and their marriage, which ended in 2024 after spending eight good years as a couple, while others talked about self-growth and sticking around people who are good to you.

Here are some of the quotes:

"Stay away from people who act like victims of a problem they created."

"You deserve to be loved and chosen. Not almost loved and almost chosen."

"If you ended the cycle of giving second chances that only left you in second place, you should be ridiculously proud of yourself."

"Let the kids believe in Santa. You believed in your ex 25 times."

"Are you in love? No, I'm in Cape Town."

There were impressions that the Rugby superstar was not 100 per cent faithful when they were still married, as he unveiled in his autobiography that he was addicted and involved in some things his former wife didn't come to terms with.

Siya Kolisi posts cryptic message on Instagram

Days after the South African businesswoman shared the series of quotes on Instagram, the Boks star responded with a Bible verse on the same social media platform.

The 33-year-old quoted Proverbs 16 vs. 3 as he continues to heal from the impending divorce from his eight-year marriage to Rachel.

"Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and he will establish your plans," the bible verse reads.

Siya Kolisi posts cryptic message on his social media page after Rachel aims a subtle dig at him. Photo: @siyakolisi.

Rachel Kolisi spotted at Sharks match

Briefly News also reported that Rachel Kolisi was spotted at the Sharks game against French rugby side Toulouse in the European Rugby Champions Cup in Durban and was seen having a discussion with her former husband Siya Kolisi.

It was the first time the former couple will be seen together since the announced their divorce last year.

