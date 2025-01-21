A lady got candid about her relationship on social media as she shared how her man did her dirty

The young hun revealed that she saved her money in her partner's bank account, which led to a heartbreaking betrayal by her man

Comments poured in from social media users who shared their thoughts on the woman's story

One lady in Mzansi has become the talk of social media after revealing how she spent her last R40 on a KFC meal following a heartbreaking betrayal by her boyfriend.

Woman buys KFC with last R40 after boyfriend spends her savings on side chick. Image: @adie11200

Source: TikTok

Woman buys KFC with last R40 after boyfriend's betrayal

The incident, shared online under the TikTok handle @adie11200, shocked many people.

According to the woman, she had been saving up for something special for the both of them when her boyfriend unexpectedly drained her savings to spend on his side chick. @adie11200 revealed to her viewers that she was saving money in his account for their first baecation together, but her man splurged it on his side bae by buying her an iPhone.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

She was left in a tough situation with no money left but decided to treat herself with her last R40 by grabbing a meal from KFC.

@adie11200, who took to social media to express her frustration and disappointment by saying:

"He did me so bad."

Take a look at the video below:

South Africans are stunned as they chime in

Mzansi netizens reacted as they flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the woman's story, which shocked them.

Yael13 asked:

"Nawe, why would you save on his account ai."

User shared:

"This is why I am scared of dating cause what if I meet someone who hates me this much."

Bev Maja suggested:

"No, ma'am, not in 2025! Look for a lawyer here on TikTok and ask if there's anything you can do. And never ever make this mistake again."

Daisytee7 commented:

"So sorry, dear. May your pockets never run dry."

Ntevheleni simply said:

"Things we do for love."

Woman buys KFC with last R40 after boyfriend spends her savings on side chick. Image: @adie11200

Source: TikTok

Mzansi women who caught their man cheating

Briefy News reported that a woman got the shock of her life after she found her boyfriend snuggled up in bed with his side chick, who was a friend.

reported that a woman got the shock of her life after she found her boyfriend snuggled up in bed with his side chick, who was a friend. A woman's heart sank as she saw her boyfriend, hand-in-hand with another woman, strolling through the shopping mall.

TikTok user @spoiled.trophy.wife shared the story of how she caught her man cheating by injecting habanero chilli oil into his condoms.

Source: Briefly News