A woman was tired of her man cheating on her so she caught him out and then ended up marrying his father

TikTok user @spoiled.trophy.wife shared her crazy story on social media, spilling all the tea on how she did the thing

People were blown away by her creativity and clapped as they watched her live her best life as her ex’s stepmom

A female’s intuition is hardly ever wrong. A woman needed to know if her man was cheating so she laced his condoms with hot sauce oil and caught him out good. But she did not stop there, she ended up marrying his dad and has been in wedded bliss for five years and counting.

TikTok user @spoiled.trophy.wife shared the wild story of how she ended up with her ex's dad. Image: TikTok / @spoiled.trophy.wife

Source: UGC

Every woman dreams of catching their cheating partner in a way that could be turned into a movie. One woman did just that and found her happy ending as a result.

TikTok user @spoiled.trophy.wife shared the story of how she caught her man cheating by injecting habanero chilli oil into his condoms. After she caught him a few times, she turned the tables and married his dad.

The two have been happily married for five years and going strong. Sis did it for all the women out there!

“It turned out for the best.”

Social media people stand and clap at this inspiring and litty story

What a wow! Guuurl you did the thing many only dream of and people cannot get enough of it. Watch out boys, habanero oil is going to be sold out soon, lol.

Take a look at some of the spicy comments:

@Your Momma said:

“Don’t hate the player, hate the game Queen.”

@Banele said:

“Ohh wow, talk about Leader of Women’s Conference'.”

@Jasmine McPherson said:

“Yoooo! This is beautifully wild and I’m HERE for it!!”

@DesanaRose said:

“Family dinners have to be so interesting.”

Source: Briefly News