A young man did not have a date for prom, but that was not going to stop him from showing up and looking fly

TikTok user @rosiekatiexx shared a lit video of her brother confidently rocking up to prom on his own

People absolutely love the fact that he never let a date stop him from attending and making an unforgettable entrance

School dances are always stressful, especially if you do not have a secure partner to accompany you. A young man changed that narrative recently when he flew solo at his prom (the same as matric dance in SA) and ended up going viral as a result of his undeniable confidence.

Arriving at prom on his own had the young man ready to prove that flying solo is not a bad thing. Image: TikTok / @rosiekatiexx

Source: UGC

Society puts a lot of pressure on people to stick to the “norms”; however, it is those who say “stuff it” that are actually living their best life. Just like our main man right here.

TikTok user @rosiekatiexx is the proud sister of the smooth young gentleman who pulled up to prom on his own. Sharing a video of his lit appearance, she expressed how proud she is of her little bro.

Mr Slick Rick dressed to impress and stepped out of a lush sports car with ALL the confidence, owning the red carpet as if he walks it on the daily.

“He looked so cool #brother #prom #prom22”

Social media people live for the young man’s electric energy

While most believe there is no shame in arriving solo, this gentleman made it look lush! He dressed the part and definitely made a lasting impression. Best believe there are going to be a lot more solo flyers next year.

Take a look at some of the supportive comments:

@Chloe Atton said:

“Your bros fit ICL x”

@mattraine said:

“These comments are girls just simping for your bother ”

@luke said:

“I was looking at the video and thought that looked a lot like my school then it hit me THIS IS MY SCHOOL ”

@jessGrace060 said:

“POV: how many times did you watch this. Me: yes ”

