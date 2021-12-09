A now successful US fashion designer's life only changed after he designed a movie-inspired prom dress

Jimelle Levon had been homeless from the age of 10 after he and his mother were resigned to a life on the streets

Levon's handiwork was shared online and caught the attention of Steve Harvey, who invited him onto his show

Inspiration comes in droves when looking in the right places on the internet. Such was the case when the story of a homeless teenager emerged before catching the attention of the world.

Jimelle Levon was only 10-years-old when he and his mother were bundled out onto the streets after becoming homeless. From there, the young boy and his doting mom shuffled from shelter to shelter for much-needed sanctuary.

At the age of 14, Levon was taught how to sew by his mother. According to Suchana Daily, the then-teen applied his new-learned skills to sew his first garment – a prom dress – for his date.

Teen Vogue reported that the look was inspired by actress Vanessa Bell Calloway, who played the role of Princess Imani Izzi in the 1988 movie. She wore a gold cut-out gown and Levon, using hand-cut gold leaves by sewing it onto the fabric, created a replica.

He used the same gold leaves to match his blazer to his date's dress. The pictures that were taken of the designs, which had been posted on social media, instantly went viral, even grabbing the attention of Steve Harvey, who invited Levon onto The Steve Harvey Show.

Hard work and persistence pays off

The self-made designer is currently attending Clark Atlanta University as a full-time student. He continues to pursue his main passion, making the high demand custom-made gowns that sell for upwards of $450 (about R7 000) for each garment.

The homeless boy turned renowned fashion designer has become a symbol of creative inspiration within his community. Speaking in an interview with news channel WCMH-TV, Levon reflected on his humble beginnings and what it took to rise above his circumstances.

“Hard work has always been a part of my life. My mother and I lived in a shelter before, when I was in fifth grade. From there on, once I cuff sixth grade, I was always a hard worker, either shovelling the snow or anything to gain money, because I didn’t want to be in the predicament anymore,” said Levon.

