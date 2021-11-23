Bi Phakhati has once again offered a helping hand to a man who had been living on the streets since his family died

The good samaritan not only bought him his first meal of the day but also gave him the resources to start his own business

Social media users could not help but share how encouraged they were by Phakhati's actions and urged him to bless more people

A well-known philanthropist who goes by the name Bi Phakhati has once again lent a helping hand to a man that has been living on the streets.

Phakhati recently found a homeless man sitting by the curb near a shop and asked him what he should get for him. The man replied by saying that he was fine with anything Phakhati had to offer.

Bi Phakathi has helped a homeless man get off his feet by helping him start a business. Images: Bi Phakhati/Screenshots

Phakhati asked the man where he lived and what he usually eats and the homeless man said that he had been living on the streets since his family died. Moved by the man's story Phakhati bought a loaf of bread and a bottle of a cold drink for him.

The homeless man was grateful and thanked Phakhati and asked God to bless the good samaritan.

Bi Phakhati helps the homeless man start a business

The good-natured philanthropist decided that he was not going to just stop at buying the homeless man food but would help him launch his own business.

Phakhati asked the homeless man to follow him to his car and he gave three big bags of chips with at least 50 packets to sell each packet at R2. He advised the man to use the profits he makes to buy more stock so he can sell more.

Phakhati then gave the homeless man close to R800 to clean himself up and buy himself clothes and shoes. Phakhati told him that he hopes he doesn't use the money on drugs.

Touched by Phakhati's actions, the homeless said, "I know God sent you."

Here's the video:

Saffas inspired by Phakhati's actions

South Africans continue to be inspired by Phakthi's giving heart. Here's what they had to say:

George Mastromihalis said:

"To me, the guy looks clean I don't think he's using and to teach a man how to fish it really makes sense to me thank you so very much BI as always be blessed, my brother."

Melanie Sheen said:

"I'd love to see a follow-up video to see how this young man has been doing. It can be hard to muster the strength needed to change things, especially when so many obstacle's stands in the way. I really do hope this young man is in a better situation and he's managed to start building a good future,❤️❤️ Thank you BI, you're a true Earth Angel to those in need."

Estelle Nel said:

"You make me cry every time but it is happy tears. Would love to meet you one day and give you a hug. You see no race no colour God will always Bless you to Bless others."

Jessica Kitchingbsaid:

"He is broken but somewhere in his eyes you can see he still has hope He is so humble and respectful... although he has nothing You gave him hope BI and a plan to better his day to day life, and who knows, it might change his life You are a true Angel sent from Heaven to do God's work Thank You BI You have a heart of gold!!!"

