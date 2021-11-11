Tens of thousands of people have been reacting to a revelation made by a young lady called Mrs Zanga on Twitter

According to the lady, her husband is a painter and her way of motivating him when it's working is to give him an unconventional gift

YEN.com.gh has selected a few of the numerous reactions that trailed the rather controversial post

Massive reactions have trailed a post by a young lady called Mrs Zanga, with the handle, @MrsZanga, after she disclosed how her actions motivate her husband who paints rooms and buildings for a living.

Despite the fact that her action was a laudable gesture, the object she mentioned to be the motivating factor was one that raged many people.

Lots of people were happy with her love gesture but they did not fail to express the opinion that the man's health was also paramount and she needed to inspire him with an object that would not harm him in the long run.

A lady supporting her man who is a painter Photo credit: @MrsZanga

The man appeared perfectly okay and happy with the little gift his wife had brought him.

Reactions from social media users

Below were some of the comments selected by YEN.com.gh.

@Tswizz_official commented:

Big Cap Billed cap. Trust me if u smoke weed and do ur jobs u do it dilligently, that moments it’s when u get to see d errors and ur job gets so lit

@Pence_oc mentioned:

Na this kind people dey paint door join, where paint go condemn everywhere after dem done high for the work

@Mau_Reece indicated:

This avoidable social media clout chasing is capable of having a negative effect on his prospect of getting more jobs. This is absolutely unnecessary and uncalled for. I guarantee you that there are some potential clients that will see this and never hire him again for a job.

See the post below

