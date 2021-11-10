Fashion Designer Inspires SA with Story of Stranger’s Random Act of Kindness

South Africa loves a feel-good story and dressmaker Monde Le Grand provided just that when she shared an experience she had with a customer

Monde owns a clothing store that makes beautiful garments with traditional prints and they sell like hotcakes on social media

The designer had a customer walk-in who was not financially ready to commit to a dress but wanted to leave something for Monde for her stunning work

Mzansi is well-known for its happy strangers. It is no surprise that the country that smiles and waves at everyone on the street is filled with beautiful stories of kindness. Social media fashion designer Monde Le Grand provided Mzansi with the ultimate feel-good story.

Monde is well known on Instagram and Twitter for her stunning clothing designs. She is always sharing her latest creations with her followers and customers so that she can get the orders rolling in.

Yesterday, she had an exchange with a customer that she will never forget. The designer was sitting in her store when a lady walked in to browse through her collection. After some time, she decided she couldnn't commit to a garment just yet but certainly had to leave the designer a token of appreciation for her hard work.

Monde shared the story on Twitter, to let her followers know just how much her heart had been warmed with that brief interaction. She wrote:

"This pretty lady on the table next to me just dropped off a R50 and asked me to buy myself a drink. She said since she can’t buy a dress just yet she will buy me something instead. Going to keep this money, the gesture and the spirit of it means so much more to me."

Tweeps were so moved by the stranger's heartwarming gesture.

