A young SA lady took the chance to move to Germany three and half years ago to pursue a PhD degree

Heading to social media, Nonkululeko Radebe stated that she was really happy about her achievement but her more was even happier

Many people took to the comment section to congratulate her and also stated that her research topic was interesting

Congratulations are in order for a South African woman whose hard work and determination, will finally earn her a PhD degree from a German university.

The young woman, who goes by the name Nonkululeko Radebe, excitedly took social media to share that she moved to Germany three and a half years ago and has now submitted her PhD thesis to the Department of Chemistry and Biosciences at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).

Nonkululeko Radebe submitted her PhD thesis, three years after moving to Germany. Image: Varisty World

Source: Facebook

Nonkululeko stated that her research paper is titled "Development of Rheo-IR: Combination of Strain-Controlled Rheometer with an IR Spectrometer for in-situ Mechanical and Chemical Analysis of Cement Paste".

She exclaimed that she could not fully express how happy she was, however, her mother was arguably more happy than she is.

The soon-to-be PhD graduate took the opportunity to thank her supervisor as well as her three siblings for being her cheerleaders and role models.

The post:

Social media users congratulate the PhD graduate to be

Heading to the comment section, a lot of people shared their excitement about the young woman's achievement. Some people even stated that her area of research was interesting and they want to learn more.

Here are some of their comments:

Michael Towner said:

"I'm from the United States Congratulations Nonkululeko Radebe on obtaining your PhD in Physical Chemistry. You're on the Path to becoming a Global STEM Leader. The Sky is the Limit!"

Nag Nag said:

"Yoh your thesis has some unknown fields of study I am fascinated to know more bout ur research but congratulations sis ❤️"

Mbongeni Mabanga said:

"Interesting research topic, congratulations sisi ✌"

Ntokoz Naledy Manukuza Ii said:

"I'm so inspired right now congratulations Dr"

Wendy Mhlaba said:

"Well done baby girl. Congratulations I can imagine being away from home. You deserve it all well done."

IMbaliyezwe YaMadikizela said:

"Wow wow wow Congratulations!!!!!! the sky is your starting. so proud of you."

