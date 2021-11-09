Hundreds of social media users gathered under Samkelisiwe Nkwanyana's post to congratulate her on a recent big accomplishment

From bartending to managing a YouTube channel, Nkwanyana made her way through Walter Sisulu University and became a qualified mathematics teacher

Her replies section is packed with congratulatory messages from proud Saffas who took the time out to share messages of well wishes with her

Samkelisiwe Nkwanyana made her way to Twitter to share the exciting news of her graduation from Walter Sisulu University with her 54 000 followers. The new graduate amassed her social media following through her not-safe-for-work online content while garnering work experience and funds to pay for her tertiary education.

She has been a YouTuber since 2014 but can boast the fact that she is now a qualified mathematics teacher. Nkwanyana previously worked as an assistant manager at Zululand TV Services Empangeni and Ulundi, a bartender, cashier and salesperson before becoming the owner of Samke’s Touch of Bliss Spa in Midrand.

In her interactions with other tweeps, she thanked them for their words of support and encouragement while also congratulating others on their academic success.

Check out some of the congratulatory messages she received below:

@m_lumko said:

"Math Teacher? It’s highly demand. You should be teaching our kids math."

@Timza_1 stated:

"Aww you also look beautiful even in a graduation gown sweetheart."

@PMshini1 shared:

"You are reminding these haters... They think you got Grade 1."

@AyandaMdunge8 wrote:

"So you've got an all in one package, the beauty and the brains."

@NalediGoottsch tweeted:

"Some people are just so judgemental. Congratulations, girl."

@BrilliantM5 added:

"Congratulations Nkosazane. I salute you. You go girl!!!!"

