Another local beauty is shining brighter than a diamond as she recently bagged her PhD in Organic Chemistry

Dr Tshifhiwa Ramabulana's achievement was shared on Facebook by the popular page Varsity World recently

Her educational feat has inspired tons of social media users who showered her with congratulatory messages under the viral post

Varsity World has celebrated yet another local brainiac. Dr Tshifhiwa Ramabulana recently bagged her PhD in Organic Chemistry. The local beauty looked beyond elegant in her graduation snap shared on the popular Facebook page.

To add to her educational triumph, Ramabulana is absolutely stunning. The post gained over 2 200 likes on the social networking platform and the congratulatory comments are flying in for her.

This stunning young lady obtained her PhD in Organic Chemistry making Mzansians smile from ear to ear. Image: Varsity World

Take a look at the post below:

All the post needed was that simple caption to catch the attention of various social media users who showered the young beauty with love and well wishes. Read some of the comments below:

Motlatso Sarah Diyala wrote:

"Wow, guys what keeps u motivated? I always ask myself how do you do it... I'm so impressed."

Nkosinathi Dladla shared:

"I respect one of the most difficult branches of chemistry. Congratulations."

Margaret Cronin-Buckels commented:

"Well done brains and beauty."

Zinhle Teka added:

"Brainiac. Well done Dokotela."

