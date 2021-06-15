A beautiful young woman has made herself and her family members truly proud after she became the first person in her entire family to graduate with a tertiary education

In a heartwarming interview, Beatrice Moteoli shares how her family's love and support is what motivated her to follow her dreams of graduating so vigorously

Beatrice is now doing a graduate programme with Engen and she could not be happier with the way things are currently going for her at the moment

Beatrice Moteoli is one young woman who has risen up above all odds and made both herself and her family super proud after she recently became the only member of the family to graduate and secure herself a tertiary education.

What motivated her the most

Moteoli says that most of her motivation came from the support of her family and friends, who always pushed her. According to the young woman, she could not have achieved this milestone if they did not believe in her.

This young woman has become a graduate. Images: Provided

Source: UGC

"Their belief kept me going"

"My family is an important part of my life and their belief in me makes me want to prove to myself that I can do anything and that everything is possible."

What it means to them

Responding to a question about what graduation means to her and her family, Moteoli had this to say:

"Graduation to me and my family means the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. It's time for me to take responsibility for all that life has created for me."

Words of a wise graduate

When asked what advice she had for other young South Africans who have hopes of one day becoming graduates, Moteoli says that they should be relentless in their pursuit of reaching their goals:

“Don’t give up! Even if your goals seem unattainable, keep going and your tenacity will help you reach your dreams.”

A world of opportunities

While many South African hopefuls don't have much faith in the South African job market, things are looking up for Moteoli, who is currently doing an Engen graduate programme that is helping her gain all the necessary skills to equip her for a successful future.

Source: Briefly.co.za