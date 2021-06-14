“Proudest Wifey Right Now”: Lady Celebrates Bae Becoming an Attorney

A gorgeous young woman recently headed online to share the most beautiful post about her husband who has just been admitted as an attorney of the High Court

Her post includes some snaps of the two of them outside the court looking like all sorts of couple goals in their matching black clothing

Many people absolutely loved to see how supportive she was of her man and soon headed to the comment section to both congratulate him and compliment the two of them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A beautiful and truly supportive young wife recently headed online to share a beautiful post dedicated to her husband who has just been very proudly admitted as an attorney of the High Court.

Pure joy

In her post, the lady writes that her man is very deserving of this blessing as she watched him work very hard to make it this far. She also included some snaps of the two of them looking all sorts of gorgeous.

This couple are real goals. Images: @mandisa_dandala

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"I’ve seen all your hard work, blood, and sweat. Usebenzile bhuku, happiest and proudest Mrs. Wifie right now. Sidle lemali ke,"she captioned the heartwarming post.

Mzansi is equally as proud

Many locals loved to see it and quickly headed to the comment section to shower them with compliments and congratulatory messages. Read a few of their thoughtful comments below:

@theliving_art said:

"I want my girl to be this ecstatic when getting my masters degree"

@BoboSiss said:

"Literally saw y’all at PMB court"

@SnackfromWoolis said:

"Black love forever"

Other amazing reports

Briefly News also wrote about Rowan Adams is trending as an inspiration on social media after posting photos of himself proposing marriage to his stunning fiancèe.

Adams says he is not really sure what he did to deserve such blessings in his life but one thing's for sure, he has influenced many South Africans. The proud husband-to-be is set to be married in an interracial union and many in Mzansi have also shared jokes, asking if Adams has a brother.

@rowancba’s post is receiving massive reactions on Twitter and people have shared their congratulatory messages to the young, beautiful couple.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za