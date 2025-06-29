Lady Exposes Women Who Got Her Fired at Work, SA Outraged by Their Behaviour

A young South African woman hopped on a now-viral TikTok trend to expose her colleagues for getting her fired

She wished them well and shared their photos as payback for what they did, letting the rest of the world see them

Social media users were outraged by the young women’s behaviour, especially toward another woman

Unemployment is a very sensitive subject among the youth of South Africa, as the rate is at an all-time high.

One youngster lost her job and found out that her colleagues were the reason she had no source of income. She exposed them on the internet for their vile behaviour.

The young woman hopped on a now-viral trend where she flipped slides of the people who were responsible for her downfall. The video trended on TikTok and garnered 928.6K views.

She shared the information two days ago and stunned the internet with her bravery in showing her former colleagues’ faces online.

Woman loses job because of colleagues

A young lady, Banyana Radebe, shared her story of being dismissed from work because of her colleagues who signed petitions. The youngster joined the poultry farmer in Kempton Park as a marketing agent and showed great results.

She utilised her social media marketing skills and sold products worth over R137K in a space of two weeks. At the time, the company had not given her any tools, so she had to use her own equipment.

The company only paid her R4.3K after promising to pay her R6K. She let that problem slide and went to work anyway.

Radebe made a lot of enemies at work because of the progress she was making. Three of her colleagues consulted with the boss to advocate for her dismissal.

Her boss called her in to tell her the bad news and also showed her the letters her three colleagues wrote. One of the ladies felt bad and sent Radebe a WhatsApp voice note confessing to framing her.

Another lady announced Radebe’s dismissal on her Facebook account. South Africans were disgusted by the young women’s behaviour and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Radebe captioned her now-viral clip:

“POV: The people who got me fired at work thinking they would get a raise in their salaries or get a promotion. I hope you ladies are celebrating and rejoicing. You guys have done a good job.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to lady being fired at work

Social media users shared their thoughts on the matter in a thread of comments:

@MissOfentse said:

“Please don’t remove this post, they need to trend so that the HR can see how cruel they are because some people know them.”

@Barbie wrote:

“Your presence disturbs their demons. A better job will come your way, my love. Sending hugs.”

@Mpho_Tsotetsi shared:

“Lol, the ones who got me fired also got fired a month later, including the manager.”

@siba Mckay commented:

“The three little pigs.”

@trimlady4 said:

“So they just wrote a petition for you to be fired, and HR just dismissed you without finding you guilty of any misconduct? If that’s the case, then sue the HR also.”

