A South African woman proved the power of perseverance after becoming a manager at Africa’s largest retailer

The lady had faced years of unemployment after matric and then landed a job that would inspire many to remain hopeful

Her ability to trust the process and carry on with life gracefully awarded her a fulfilling position

Finding a good job with a rewarding work environment is scarce these days as more employers complain about being mistreated at work.

A lady from East London shared her inspiring journey of managing Africa's largest retailer. Image: @Shoprite Holdings

The employees find it hard to leave toxic workplaces and endure the brutality that comes with the paycheque since Mzansi’s unemployment rate is low.

SA lady becomes manager at Africa’s largest retailer

One South African lady, Kholiswa Mda shared her inspiring story of experiencing her fair share of being unemployed for three years after graduating high school. The Xhosa woman from Mdabtsabe stayed hopeful and landed her first job at Checkers Nahoon in East London as a till packer.

Although it was not her dream job, Mda put her best foot forward. The lady was encouraged by her now-late friend, Lulama Gqoli who worked as a Money Market Clerk at the time to apply for the entry-level job.

Mda’s retail career started in February of 2006 and has developed into a rewarding journey. The lady quickly advanced from till packer to cashier and eventually became a Money Market Clerk – all within a year. By 2008, she was entrusted with roles in cash office management and receiving administration before moving to Queenstown to assume the role of Stock Administrator in 2009.

Three years later, her leadership potential was recognised, and Mda was promoted to Trainee Manager, followed by a position as Administrative Manager. After transferring to Cradock in 2018 to be closer to her family, she earned a promotion to Trainee Regional Manager in 2020.

Shortly after securing a new role, Mda assumed her current role as Regional Administrative Manager for the Chris Hani Region in the Eastern Cape which includes areas such as Engcobo, Lady Frere, Tsomo, Elliot, Queenstown, Indwe, Cradock and Middelburg.

A woman shared her career growth after applying for an entry-level job. Image: @Shoprite Holdings

The enthusiastic and resilient woman shared that every day is an adventure:

“I love the daily challenges I encounter - no two days are ever the same. It’s fast-paced, dynamic, and never dull.”

Mda plans to pursue studies in Human Resources or Marketing, leveraging her education to continue advancing within Shoprite:

“There are countless opportunities — it’s up to everyone to seize them and make the most of them. No matter where you start, there’s always potential to grow and advance.”

