Durban July is still trending after a video of a Limpopo woman who was allegedly stranded by her date went viral

Slik Talk criticised the woman for attending the event without transport money and relying on strangers for help

Mzansi's reactions were mixed, with some agreeing with Slik Talk and others claiming the woman staged the incident for clout

The Hollywoodbets Durban is still a trending hot topic on social media as Mzansi shares thoughts on the drama that took place and the fashion that celebs rocked up in. One of the most talked-about incidents is the story of the Limpopo woman who was allegedly dumped by her date at a lodge without transport fare.

Slik Talk has blasted the Limpopo woman who was allegedly dumped by her partner in Durban. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Controversial content creator Slik Talk is popular for sharing his unfiltered thoughts on trending topics like Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's divorce, and Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee's messy divorce. The YouTuber added his two cents on the story of the unidentified Limpopo woman.

Responding to the video she shared on social media, asking for a lift back to Limpopo from Durban, Slik Talk said the lady needed to look for a job instead of asking for donations from South Africans. He also blamed the woman for going to the event with a man she didn't know and without transport fare. Look at the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Slik Talk's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Slik Talk's video. Some echoed the same sentiments as the YouTuber, while others revealed that the lady's video was a prank.

@mokheseng_onthu said:

"I don’t think she didn’t know the name of the lodge or the name of the guy. But perhaps she considered the POPI Act. You might find out that some guy is a married man."

@ya_lethabo wrote:

"The lady is doing content. She never went to the Durban July, it's just a content."

@Brian5597414957 added:

"It was a prank; she never went. Everybody is wasting their time and effort to judge her."

@kingscelo_05 noted:

"I don't feel any sorry for this woman, it was supposed to be isfundo for inzalabantu but ke bayobona sekubagila nabo, they'll now start taking guys seriously."

@TladiPhasha said:

"You don't have a cent in your pocket, but you are traveling with the guy you barely know, and arguing with him while you are broke."

@N_Simie commented:

"😂Why did she put herself on the internet like that, at her age...I would rather walk from KZN to Mpulanga 😂🤡"

Slik Talk shared thoughts on the story of a woman who was allegedly left stranded at the Durban July. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

Source: Briefly News