Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's divorce shocked Mzansi, with fans revisiting old videos to find signs of trouble in their marriage

Slik Talk's reaction to a viral clip highlighted Stephanie’s allegedly irritated facial expression while Hungani was speaking

Relationship expert Shelley Lewin explained that public divorces intensify emotional struggles, as couples must navigate both personal pain and public scrutiny

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have been charting trends and hogging headlines since their shocking divorce announcement. Fans have been scrutinising the couple's videos and pointing out loopholes in their marriage.

Slik Talk weighs in on The Ndlovus' marriage

The Ndlovus' divorce announcement came as a shocker to many South Africans, as fans always thought they were in love and happy. The couple confirmed their divorce in a joint social media announcement. Part of the post read:

"We'd like to take a moment to address the speculation surrounding our relationship. After much thought, reflection, and conversation, we have mutually decided to part ways and end our marriage."

Outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk also shared his thoughts on a viral video that allegedly showed fans Stephanie's "disgusting" attitude towards her husband. Speaking in a video shared by @ThisIsColbert on X (Twitter) on 23 June 2025, Slik Talk noted that Stephanie's facial expression while Hungani was pouring his heart out to her was shocking. He said:

"Check her face, her facial expression tells you everything you need to know about this marriage. She is sick and tired of this guy. She is irritated by everything he does. She is disgusted by him."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Slik Talk's analysis

Social media users shared the same thoughts with Slik Talk. Many said Stephanie looked irritated in the video.

@TMontshiwa57047 said:

"Never be at the mercy of a woman 😭😭😭is the biggest lesson, guys. This lady is clearly tired of that man 💔😭You can see there is no love anymore 😕"

@Oracle5152 commented:

"I am afraid Slik Talk ate here 😭🔥🔥🔥"

@Tk00756094260 wrote:

"I'd never marry like that."

@funmbofs added:

"This is what contempt in a relationship looks like, and it is the number 1 predictor of divorce."

@TshegoKgoedi_ said:

"Nah, she was the man of the house!???"

Relationship expert talks about dealing with a public divorce

Briefly News spoke to Shelley Lewin, The Relationship Architect, author of Uncomplicated Love, and founder of The Relationship Architect Coaching and Education, about how couples can deal with a public divorce. She said:

"A high-profile divorce magnifies everything from pain, judgment, and even personal doubts. For both partners, it can feel like losing a piece of their identity, especially if their relationship was part of their public narrative.

"Every post, headline, and comment can reopen wounds, making healing harder. It’s not just about the end of a marriage; it’s about managing the world’s reaction to it while still trying to figure out your own emotions."

SA blames Petronella for the Ndlovus' divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Hungani Ndlovu's estranged wife, Stephanie Ndlovu, revealed in a 2022 video that she first discussed the possibility of divorcing her husband with her friend, Petronella Tshuma.

South Africans blasted Tshuma this weekend after the Skeem Saam actor and his wife confirmed their divorce in a statement.

