Dbn Gogo has revealed that she recently went under the knife to reduce her breasts. The star has been a victim of unkind body shamers on social media in the past.

Dbn Gogo has revealed that she had a breast reduction surgery. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Dbn Gogo goes under the knife

South African DJ and musician Madisa Radebe, popularly known as Dbn Gogo, has joined the long list of celebrities who have opened up about getting plastic surgery. Many stars have been sharing their journeys with plastic surgery, whether it's for health conditions or to get the perfect hourglass figure.

According to a post shared by popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his X (Twitter) page on 22 June 2025, the Khuza Gogo hitmaker revealed that her breast reduction surgery was life-changing. However, the post did not reveal whether the star had her surgery in South Africa or flew out to Turkey.

Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to Dbn Gogo's breast reduction surgery

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some were happy that the star took the bold step to reduce her breasts, while some trolls shared negative comments about her transformation.

@Sbo19DarkBeauty commented:

"Good for her… back pain from huge dairy, yoh."

@majoyana31 wrote:

"She looks gorgeous now ‼️💕"

@DeepHouseFrea added:

"I must consider doing it. Wow🥺"

@Malume_1995 said:

"Why would you increase the size of the breast, then later reduce them? Same idea with eyebrows, you cut them, then grow them up again. Women are funny."

@Epi_Liege noted:

"Kanti, what happened to body positivity?"

@Lebo_Sekgaile added:

"The way she hated wearing a bra😩 I'm happy she reduced🥰"

@PreciousShange said:

"Happy for Gogo.... sure this must be a relief on her back."

Fans reacted to Dbn Gogo's life-changing breast reduction surgery. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

SA stars who had breast surgeries

South African stars have been honest about the surgeries they have had. Some have had breast enlargement surgeries, while others have had breast reduction surgeries. Award-winning DJ and businesswoman DJ Zihle confirmed that she had her breasts enlarged after speculation from fans.

Rapper Boity Thulo and Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago have revealed that they had breast reduction surgeries. Controversial media personality Cyan Boujee shared that she had a breast lift surgery. Cyan admitted that she was now addicted to plastic surgery.

Source: Briefly News