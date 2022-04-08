DBN Gogo has taken to her social media page to make it clear that she is not going to let body shaming trolls bully her

The star topped the Twitter trending list after news that she is pregnant circulated after her appearance at The Real Housewives of Lagos launch party

Taking to her Twitter page, DBN Gogo said people must learn to keep their unkind opinions about other people to themselves

Dbn Gogo is not one to be bullied by social media trolls. The famous DJ came after peeps who called her out for her dress at the launch party of Showmax's reality TV show The Real Housewives of Lagos.

South Africans flocked to social media to share their opinions on celebrities' outfits at the event. Many had negative comments about DBN Gogo's dress, others even suggesting that she looked pregnant.

DBN Gogo clapped back at the trolls, telling them that there is a difference between being straight-up rude and giving a comment. She said:

"I wish you guys could keep your negative opinions to yourself, especially when people are content and happy with how they've presented. You'll never control how anyone looks. You can, however, control your mouths."

In another tweet, she said:

"Comments and bashing are two different things. Disliking something and being straight up rude and hurtful are two different things. You won't like everything, and that's fine. How you bring that across is the difference. Nobody must accept anyone's bullshit. I definitely won't."

