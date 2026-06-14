CCTV footage shared on TikTok captures a suspect slipping through the security burglar bars of a liquor store

The thief showed off impressive acrobatic skills as he pulled off a heist to satisfy his booze craving

South Africans were divided, as some were amused by the brazen display of criminality in a viral post shared on 11 June 2026

A thief's acrobatic amazed South African. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

A thief in need of a stiff drink turned into a human octopus to get inside a locked liquor store. The thief was caught on camera navigating the razor-thin gaps of a bottle store’s security grille. Despite the heavy metal bars designed to keep intruders out, the suspect managed to slide his entire frame into the service area, casually helping himself to premium bottles

The man's creative, although illegal, ability to slip past security measures comes at a time when South African business owners are on high alert. According to the official national data, shoplifting cases increased by 6.8%. Physical stock theft by people walking right into retail spaces is on the rise. Even more alarming for entrepreneurs is the sharp 13.6% rise in commercial crime, a category that underscores how aggressively businesses are being targeted by fraud, syndicates, and other criminal elements such as the man in the viral video. Watch the clip of the thief stealing below:

SA amused by flexible thief

Many online users were left in absolute stitches, jokingly suggesting that the suspect's incredible, contortionist-like abilities belonged on a stage rather than a crime scene, with one user remarking that he deserved an award from RSA Got Talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Others found dark humour in the extreme lengths the man went to just to satisfy his alcohol cravings, admiring his bizarre restraint. The hent e casually passed by the cash register entirely and only targeted premium bottles of liquor. Read the comments below:

People were stunned thief only wanted alcohol. Image: Mehul /Pexels

Source: UGC

kaptain10111 was amused:

"Bro is tired. This life thing is hard."

mntugwa10 was in stitches:

"He's not letting his talent go to waste."

blackfiling remarked:

"Great work 💯 I love my South Africa brothers"

𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐍𝐀 𝐘𝐀𝐙𝐀 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 joked that the man was talented:

"He deserves an award from RSA Got Talent this one."

Lina was amazed that the man only stole alcohol:

"Not even money?"

Ashley kKzalso added:

"So he doesn't care about money?"

Jada 💫 admired his restraint:

"Actually so respectful 😂 he just wanted to drink 🍸 😂"

𝑌𝑜𝑙𝑎 𝐶𝑙𝑒𝑜𝑝𝑎𝑡𝑟𝑎 🍸 was amazed by the man's crime:

"How did bro even know he can do this🤣"

Other Briefly News stories about brazen theft

People were amused by a man who was caught stuck in a toilet after trying to steal from the premises.

In a twist of fate, a home burglar was fleeing the scene when he tried to climb over a devil's fence that ended up killing him.

A man who tried to steal cables pays a heavy price, as a video showed the injuries he suffered during his attempted theft.

A video shared on X went viral as women confessed to stealing devices worth more than R50 000.

Source: Briefly News