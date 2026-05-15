A concerning video captured the heated moment South African women landed in hot water with men who were convinced they caught thieves

The men with non-South African accents claimed they had a disturbing experience with South African women who were on a mission to steal

South Africa has been rife with anti-foreigner sentiments, and the clip shifted some people's perspective on the interaction between South Africans and foreigners

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Men with West African accents accused two South African women of stealing from them. Image: AdvoBarryRoux

Source: TikTok

Two South African women accused of stealing became the topic of conversation on social media after their viral clash with a group of men in an undisclosed location. Theft accusations against the South African women surfaced following viral protests against illegal immigrants. The video posted on 14 May 2026 showed the ladies seemingly admitting that they were caught trying to pull off a lucrative theft.

X personality @AdvoBarryRoux shared a video of women being forced to explain how they pulled off the theft of various tech worth R45, 000 to R78,000. The ladies allegedly drugged someone before robbing them. The accused thief explained their modus operandi, which includes drinking with their alleged victims. One of the men accused the ladies of stealing laptops and phones. One of the ladies listed a PS5 sold for R7 000 - R10 000 brand new, two laptops valued at R8000 - R25 000 for both, depending on the models, an iPad and four iPhones with an estimated value of R44 000 for all Apple products. Watch the video below:

Is a private arrest allowed in South Africa?

Online users chimed in on the video of the ladies who were seemingly pressured to confess their alleged crimes. The video also sparked curiosity about private arrests, which are only allowed in South Africa when there is reason to suspect a Schedule 1 offence, which includes theft, among other offences according to SAPS. Suspects must be handed over to authorities within a reasonable time. Read the comments below:

Protests in South Africa were against illegal immigrants and garnered international attention. Image: FilippoBacci

Source: Getty Images

@Ogone_Mo said:

"Why is our sister being humiliated like that, moes they invited them, the two ladies must go and lay a criminal charge."

@B3N3D1CT_ said:

"If we work together with Nigerians, Malawians, and the rest of our African brothers, we can curb crime. From the devices that are stolen from us to buy drugs, to drugs that are being sold to increase crime. Most Africans are making an earnest living in S.A, and need them for that."

@meshbheki also advised the men:

"Open a case, my brother cause once you take law into your own hands, you will be in a deep, deep I telling you."

@mawezita added:

"I am waiting for all the countries in Africa to respond to these Nigerians who are taking the law into their own hands. I thought Africans are a law-abiding people who report matters to the law enforcers.'

@chekolaMangochi remarked:

"When we tell you crime doesn’t have nationality."

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners

A Nigerian man posted a TikTok video where he shared his honest thoughts following the reports about the protest against Nigerians in the country.

Another Nigerian woman posted a video where she shared her unpopular opinion addressed to Nigerians who settled in South Africa.

A Nigerian woman posted a video where she explained the reasons why she believes South African women would not be able to survive in Nigeria.

Source: Briefly News