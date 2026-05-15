GAUTENG – Three South African Police Service members have been arrested in relation to alleged extortion, as the crackdown on corruption within law enforcement continued.

Three Pretoria detectives have been arrested over allegations of extortion. Image: Jub Rubjob

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The officers, two sergeants and a constable, were arrested on Thursday, 14 May 2025. They were nabbed following an operation conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit.

The officers, who are attached to the Pretoria West Police Station, are expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court next week, facing allegations of corruption and extortion.

Why were the officers arrested?

According to the South African Police Service’s spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, the officers allegedly tried to extort suspects linked to a kidnapping investigation.

“According to a preliminary report, the two sergeants and a constable allegedly extorted money from two suspects linked to a kidnapping case they were investigating,” Colonel van Wyk explained.

The operation, which led to the arrests, forms part of ongoing efforts by the police to clamp down on corruption within its own ranks.

Source: Briefly News