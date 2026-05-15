LIMPOPO – Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is in further legal trouble as more charges have been brought against the South African Police Service (SAPS) member.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is headed back to court, facing new charges. Images: Ezra Tshisa Sibanda

Source: Facebook

Sgt Nkosi, a member of the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, is currently suspended as he faces charges of theft, defeating the ends of justice, and unlawful possession of ammunition and explosives.

The police officer will now appear in court again on a separate matter, as the investigative task team, set up following the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s interim report, has brought additional charges against him. Nkosi has now been charged with defeating and obstructing the course of justice. He will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Friday, 15 May 2026.

What are the charges related to?

According to the police, Sgt Nkosi is facing charges following a case in November 2022, where a suspect was arrested for possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms and explosives.

Sgt Nkosi reportedly fetched the case docket, saying that he was sent by Head Office. A few months later, Nkosi allegedly returned to Thohoyandou, where he identified himself as a Colonel from Head Office. He then reportedly removed the confiscated dagga from police custody.

He later booked it in at Head Office, but it’s alleged that one of the exhibit bags was tampered with. Police then started investigating a case of defeating and obstructing the course of justice, and now have charged the officer with it.

Source: Briefly News