Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's salary has sparked a debate about whether members of the police in the country are paid enough

The South African Police Service member noted in his affidavit that he only earned R16,500 a month and could only afford R10,000 bail

Social media users weighed in on Sergeant Nkosi's salary, questioning whether it was enough for the dangerous work officers did

South Africans debated whether police officers earned enough after Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's salary was revealed. Image: Talitha CUMI News Report

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Are South Africa’s police being paid enough? That’s the question doing the rounds on social media following Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s appearance in court.

Sergeant Nkosi, a member of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 April 2026.

The officer, who recently appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, was arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice, theft, possession of unlicensed ammunition and possession of an explosive device.

South Africans take note of Sergeant Nkosi’s salary

While a lot of focus was on the allegations against him and his ties to Deputy Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, a lot of people took note of the officer’s salary.

In his affidavit, Sergeant Nkosi said that he only earned R16,500 a month and could only afford R10,000 bail. He also said that he had moveable assets to the value of just over R500,000.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is alleged to be a conduit between suspended Deputy Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and suspected criminal cartel members. Image: CGTN Africa

Source: Facebook

How did South Africans react to Sergeant Nkosi’s salary?

Social media users noted that Sergeant Nkosi only earned R16,500 a month, questioning whether this was enough for officers.

The amount sparked a debate online as some claimed Sergeant Nkosi didn’t better himself, while others argued that it wasn’t a good salary for the dangers associated with being a police officer.

@buyimac28 said:

“They can’t afford houses or cars. From the R16,500 they earn, the medical aid then takes R3,000. Then debit orders start, and Enoch Godongwana says there is no increase. They will remain tempted to do crime. They are desperate, while South Africans continue to suffer.”

@KhumbuzaNCele added:

“They sacrifice a lot for these peanuts. Our government must restore respect for SAPS.”

@LyfeSuperstaR asked:

“Do you really believe the R16,500 salary story for a sergeant?”

@Nompu90570329 stated:

If you are corrupt, you are corrupt. It doesn’t matter how much you are paid. This man is a corrupt criminal who has no passion for his work as a police officer. Our parents were paid peanuts but had the highest level of integrity because they loved their country and work.”

@MngadiMburah claimed:

“That's the entry-level salary for 20-year-olds in SAPS. It’s not the employer’s fault that this criminal cop never improved himself; instead, he used the badge to pay himself through crime.”

@Michelleburn37 stated:

“Respectfully, it’s a silly comment. Police all over the world are underpaid by their governments. It’s a calling and a duty. Like a nurse and teacher. Government salaries are not on par with corporate salaries. They know it’s not a high-paying job. No reason to be corrupt and ruin people’s lives.”

NPA provide more details about raid at Nkosi's home

Briefly News reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provided more details about the raid at Sergeant Nkosi's home.

The NPA stated that the officer allegedly had over three firearms and case dockets at his home when the police raided.

South Africans celebrated his detention and slammed him for some of the accusations the court heard.

Source: Briefly News