Boni Xaba reviewed a South African metro police constable’s payslip, and the salary figures had Mzansi completely divided online

The basic salary on the payslip had South Africans questioning everything they thought they knew about law enforcement pay in the country

South Africans flooded the comments debating whether metro police officers quietly out-earn SAPS and national traffic officer counterparts every month

South Africa’s most famous payslip detective is back. This time she walked straight into a blue uniform.

Boni Xaba stunned Mzansi with a payslip of a municipal metro cop. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

TikToker and salary transparency creator Boni Xaba turned her lens on a municipal metro police officer’s payslip. She posted the clip on 7 April 2026 from her account @liferesetwithboni. It gave Mzansi an unfiltered look at what a frontline law enforcement officer actually takes home.

The payslip belonged to a Constable III working for a South African municipality. The basic salary on the document sat at R33,156 a month. A bonus bumped the gross pay up to R73,200 for that pay cycle. After total deductions of around R24,000, the officer’s net pay landed at R49,145. For a rank-and-file officer, those numbers made enough noise on their own.

The comments section became a courtroom

The public reaction was anything but quiet. Some South Africans expressed genuine surprise at the figures. Others came to the comments armed with opinions and personal experience. A big chunk of the debate centred on one question. Do municipal metro police officers actually out-earn their national counterparts? Many commenters said yes, and they came with reasons.

Entry-level SAPS constables typically start between R13,000 and R17,000 a month. Experienced officers reach around R22,000 before senior ranks push the figure higher. National traffic officers at the entry level earn in a broadly similar range. The metro police officer on Boni’s payslip was already pulling a basic salary that cleared most of those figures.

Boni has made a name of starting these conversations

This is not Xaba’s first time putting a government payslip under the microscope. She has reviewed the take-home pay of immigration officers, prison wardens and senior lecturers. Each video pulls in thousands of views and a flood of commentary.

Her platform is built around anonymous payslip submissions. The mission, as she has described it, is to help people understand what different careers actually pay.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the figures

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@MossMahlangu said:

“That is a fairly nice pay. Why do they like coldrink so much then?”

@Mr. Mark commented:

“I'm a SAPS member holding Warrant Officer rank with a LLB degree, Marketing N5, and Public Management Qualification. The notches higher than ours. But I will never leave SAPS for Metro. 😂. I'm okay.😂”

@Sothandokuhle🇿🇦 noted:

“As a SAPS member, I just developed mood swings immediately. 😩”

@Malcolm x commented:

“Metro police have better notch compared to provincial traffic officers and national traffic officers.”

@Jus Africa TV wrote:

“Their take-home pay after deductions is usually around R24,000, hence SAPS members resign and go join the metro police as they work for the municipality.”

@moabi gobs said:

“I thought SAPS were earning more than these guys.”

A picture of Durban metro police officers. Image: Durban Metro Police Service

Source: Facebook

More payslip reviews by Boni

In another article, a viral post shares the earnings of a senior lecturer with advanced academic qualifications, offering a rare glimpse into university salaries.

A South African corporate attorney working in compliance takes home a net pay of R36,219 after years of earning far less at a law firm.

A veteran immigration officer's salary sparked a debate after their take-home amount was revealed for 20 years of service.

Source: Briefly News