A Labour and Civic Organisation (LACO) member posted a video of workers and community members shutting down a KZN cash and carry store over allegations of underpaying employees

South Africa's national minimum wage as of 1 March 2026 is R30.23 per hour

People were outraged, with one person breaking down the monthly take-home and others sharing first-hand accounts of the conditions workers face

A LACO member. Images: @moeketsimahasela

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @moeketsimahasela, who regularly shares content about workers' rights and unfair labour practices, showed a tense scene that had many feeling the pinch. The LACO member was recording the events unfolding inside a cash and carry store in KwaZulu-Natal. Workers and community members had come together to shut the store down until management agreed to treat their employees fairly. People were singing and clapping, drawing attention to what the LACO member alleged was a wage of R12 per hour being paid to workers at the store.

What the law says about minimum wage

As of 1 March 2026, the national minimum wage in South Africa is R30.23 per ordinary hour. This applies to all sectors, including domestic and farm workers. Paying an employee R12 per hour would put that employer well below the legal minimum and would constitute a violation of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. Workers who are paid below minimum wage have the right to report their employer to the Department of Employment and Labour.

LACO, which is linked to the MK Party's Labour Desk, focuses on advocating for South African workers in the workplace. Members take part in protests and awareness campaigns targeting businesses they believe are treating employees unfairly. However, the Department of Labour in KwaZulu-Natal has noted that only authorised inspectors have the legal right to conduct workplace inspections, not third-party organisations.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi unimpressed by the alleged R12 wage

South Africans were horrified and had plenty to say on TikToker @moeketsimahasela's clip:

@Sindi Hlongwa wrote:

"R90 for 10 hours. R450 for 5 days. R450 times 4 equals R1,800 a month. Mhhhhhh."

@kerrible1 said:

"Basic is R30.23 per hour. How is it that they got away with it for so long?"

@ndoh08 added:

"Yoh, that is below even a living wage. It is illegal."

@Thuthu Hair wrote:

"My cousin works here. It is very difficult. They work 6 days a week, sometimes even 7. They cannot even take sick leave because when they come back, they no longer have a job."

@REO added:

"Employees are not happy at all."

@MiniJoy wrote:

"Yoooh. That is just too sad."

@Tebogo said:

"Whattt?"

@LadyN asked:

"Are they open today?"

KZN Cash and Carry supermarket workers coming together to fight against underpayment. Images: @moeketsimahasela

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News