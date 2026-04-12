Police officers and community volunteers visited four pre-schools in Kwadwesi to share an important message about safety and respect with young learners

The outreach was led by Crime Prevention Officer Warrant Officer Manqoyi alongside GBVF Coordinator Sergeant Yengo and CPF Chairperson Mr A. Gcakasi

Children at all four schools walked away with Easter eggs and gifts, making the visit one that was both meaningful and memorable

Nerissa Naidoo, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, previously worked as an editor, content creator, researcher and ghostwriter before joining the team.

SAPS and CPF are giving preschool kids gifts over Easter. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

EASTERN CAPE, KWADWESI - Members of SAPS Kwadwesi, working alongside the Community Policing Forum, took their anti-gender-based violence message directly to the youngest members of their community on 10 April 2026. The South African Police Service shared photos of the visit on their Facebook page on 12 April 2026, showing officers and volunteers spending time with young children across four pre-schools in the Kwadwesi policing precinct. The children got Easter chocolates and other gifts while engaging with the volunteers who came to see them.

Officers bring important message to pre-schools

The outreach formed part of the Nelson Mandela Bay District's broader push to get communities involved in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide. Warrant Officer Manqoyi from the Crime Prevention unit led the programme alongside GBVF Coordinator Sergeant Yengo, with CPF Chairperson Mr A. Gcakasi lending his support on the day. Together, the team made sure the messaging around respect, safety and non-violence was shared in a way that the young learners could understand and connect with.

The visit is part of a continued effort by SAPS and the CPF to build safer communities by getting involved early and making education and awareness a priority. Rather than waiting for problems to arise, the Kwadwesi team chose to go directly into schools and plant seeds of understanding around safety and respect in children who are still forming their values.

To add some extra joy to the visit, the team also handed out Easter eggs to the children. This was probably the best part for the little ones.

View the Facebook photos below:

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Source: Briefly News