Keagan Meyer, the brother of 12-year-old Kira Meyer, shared a photo of his late sister alongside a heartfelt message asking the public to help the family cover bills

The family has a BackaBuddy campaign running to help with ICU costs, funeral expenses and other bills

Kira's brother said the past week showed the family just how deeply loved she was, and that any support would mean the world to them

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12-year-old Kira Meyer. Images: @KPM20039527

Source: Facebook

As previously reported on by Briefly News, 12-year-old Kira Meyer from Pretoria suffered a severe brain injury after falling from her electric scooter on Mother's Day, 10 May 2026. She was declared brain dead by three doctors on 15 May 2026 and passed away the following day.

Now her family is trying to find their footing in the aftermath while hospital bills continue to arrive. Kira's brother Keagan Meyer, who lives in Kempton Park, shared a photo of his sister on Facebook on 18 May 2026. In the image, she sits in a chair, smiling directly at the camera, looking full of life.

He posted the photo with a message asking people to support the family through their BackaBuddy fundraiser, saying that the response from the public over the past week had shown them just how much Kira was loved.

He wrote:

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"Rest in peace, my beautiful sister. We will see you again, and we will get past these hard times with you watching over us and smiling."

What happened to Kira Meyer?

Kira was riding her electric scooter with her stepfather inside their residential complex when she suddenly fell and suffered a serious brain injury. She was wearing a helmet at the time. She was airlifted to Milpark Hospital and spent six nights in the ICU, undergoing tests and scans before doctors declared her brain dead.

Her mother, Angelique, who started the BackaBuddy campaign, said their medical aid only covers 65% of the costs, leaving the family to find the rest themselves. Kira was a Grade 7 learner at Laerskool Skuilkrans in Murrayfield, a Voortrekker at Suiderkruis Kommando and a figure skater.

View the Facebook post here.

How is the family coping?

Angelique wrote on the campaign page that she has not even been able to open the emails from the hospital yet. She said she has never buried a child or had one in ICU for five days before, and she has no idea what all the costs will look like.

She said the family only wants to give Kira the most beautiful farewell service possible. She also confirmed that any funds raised beyond what is needed will go directly to Laerskool Skuilkrans for girls' sport and other school initiatives.

Within two days of the campaign launching, 60 donors had already contributed R48,126 of the R50,000 goal. Anyone wishing to support the Meyer family can find the campaign on Backabuddy.

Kira Meyer, a young girl smiling at the camera. Images: @PretoriaRekord

Source: Facebook

More on heartbreaking losses

Briefly News recently reported on a five-year-old girl who was killed after a municipal skip toppled and landed on her.

recently reported on a five-year-old girl who was killed after a municipal skip toppled and landed on her. An Australian fisherman and devoted father lost his life during a marine trip in circumstances that left people around the world shaken.

A Massachusetts father of two became trapped in an escalator at a busy train station and died from his injuries.

Source: Briefly News