Two US Navy fighter jets collided mid-air during an air show in Idaho while performing aerial demonstrations.

All four crew members successfully ejected from the aircraft and were reported to be in stable condition

Viral footage of the collision shocked viewers online and sparked conversations about aviation safety at air shows

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Spectators were left stunned after two fighter jets collided mid-air during a major air show in the United States. Thankfully, all crew members survived the frightening crash.

Two fighter aircraft in silhouette against blue sky with clouds. Image: Andrew Holt

Source: Getty Images

A shocking video showing two fighter jets colliding mid-air during a US air show went viral. The footage, posted by @bbcnews on 17 May 2026, showed the aircraft crashing into each other while performing aerial demonstrations at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

According to BBC News, the aircraft involved were two US Navy EA-18G Growler jets assigned to an electronic attack squadron based in Washington state. The jets were reportedly taking part in the Gunfighter Skies air show when the collision happened in front of spectators.

Despite the terrifying crash, all four crew members aboard the aircraft managed to eject safely before the jets hit the ground. Officials later confirmed that the crew members survived and were being evaluated by medical personnel. The dramatic collision immediately halted the air show as emergency teams rushed to the scene. Commander Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces in the Pacific Fleet, confirmed that the incident occurred during an aerial demonstration and said investigations into the cause of the crash were underway.

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$67m military jet crashes at airshow

The EA-18G Growler is a specialised military aircraft used for electronic warfare and combat support missions. Each jet is reportedly worth around $67 million, making the incident both dangerous and extremely costly. Witnesses at the event described the moment as terrifying, with many saying they initially thought the manoeuvre was part of the performance before realising something had gone horribly wrong.

The video shared by the @bbcnews official page showed the jets flying close together before suddenly colliding in the air. The Gunfighter Skies air show was being held for the first time since 2018. Reports noted that a fatal accident involving a glider pilot also occurred during the event several years ago. Military aviation accidents during demonstrations remain rare but can become extremely dangerous because of the high speeds and close flying formations involved.

The visual on the left captured the moment seconds before the collision. Image: @bbcnews

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet worried about the crew members

Corporate Nerd said:

“Nothing beats a Jet 2 holiday”

Zygotewasntproduced said:

“Each of these jets cost $67 million btw.”

Trunks0002 said:

“But we can't afford to give children lunch at school right. 😭”

Strongheart said:

“US has lost all aura.”

Commander5 said:

“Air shows are stupid.”

Darkmatter said:

“So, how much of my tax money was spent on the air show to begin with?”

Skeletonclque said:

“Literally I just want affordable housing.”

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Source: Briefly News