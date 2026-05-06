Veteran motorcyclist Basie Gerber has passed away after a crash in George, Western Cape province of South Africa

The well-known biker died at the age of 78, leaving behind a great legacy for other young motorcyclists

Gerber's death on Monday gathered several tributes and condolences from South Africans on social media

Motorcycling community has been thrown into mourning after a popular biker, Basie Gerber, tragically passed away after being involved in a crash at a traffic Circle in George, South Africa.

Popular motorcyclist Bassie Gerber passed away at the age of 78. Photo: Julian Stratenschulte

Source: Getty Images

The 78-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday, May 4, 2026, after the accident that led to his death happened at the intersection of York and Steenbras streets near Mediclinic George.

Gerber, fondly referred to as “Oom Basie,” was travelling on his three-wheeled motorcycle when he is said to have crashed into a tree.

In related news, the rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, who died in South Africa, and Corey Graham, who passed away alongside two others in a road accident.

Gerber dies in a crash in George

According to a report by the George-Herald, Gerber may have experienced a sudden blackout, potentially due to low blood pressure, just before the accident occurred.

The veteran biker's dog, Jasper, who often joined him on his rides, was also present at the time. Bystanders reportedly took the dog to the Garden Route SPCA, where he received care until Gerber’s son, Chris, came to collect him, and would stay with his family in Calitzdorp.

He is well-known to be a mentor to young bikers, and loves sharing his experience of riding a motorcycle and the mechanics with them. He is a familiar name around the local biker groups, and regularly joins them on rides even if he's not associated with a club.

Funeral plans for Gerber are still pending and will be communicated later by his family.

SA mourns the death of Gerber

Gerber leaves behind his brother, two sisters, as well as his son, daughter, and daughter-in-law. His death sparked loads of condolences online from social media users.

Social media users mourn the death of Basie Gerber online. Photo: George Herald

Source: Facebook

Neil Jansen shared:

"Sometimes we are happy and glad that somebody passed away, but now we are very, very sad to lose someone like Oom Basie."

Martie De Jager said:

"So sad and unnecessary. Condolences to the family of Mr Gerber, may he rest in peace."

Ralf Sperling wrote:

"RIP, my sincere condolences to the family and friends."

Dee Harris commented:

"May his memory always be a blessing. He left doing what he loved."

Jolene Ruiters reacted:

"Rip, my dear, my deepest condolences to the extended family."

Takesure Chikondowa shared:

"RIP, my boss, I will always remember you."

Arvid Richter added:

"Experienced motorcyclist with extensive knowledge of motorcycles and riding techniques" means nothing when you run out of luck. R.I.P."

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News previously reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

Source: Briefly News