South African radio personality Lorenzo Darries has reportedly passed away following a battle with heart disease

His former radio station, Good Hope FM, penned a farewell message to Lorenzo's loved ones and family

The radio station gave Lorenzo his flowers for his immense contribution to the radio station and his community

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Good Hope FM DJ Lorenzo Darries has passed away. Image: Good Hope FM.

Source: Instagram

The radio community is shaken by the passing of a radio personalityy Lorenzo Darries. Good Hop FM took to Instagram to announce his death, and left fans and listeners shaken.

Lorenzo Darries dies, cause of death revealed

Good Hope FM shattered many hearts after announcing the passing of The Great Drive host, Lorenzo Darries.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend, Lorenzo Darries, following a courageous battle with heart disease. A beloved voice on Good Hope FM, Lorenzo brought warmth, passion, and authenticity to every moment on-air and beyond. His strength, resilience, and spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," they wrote.

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They also shared some words of condolences with the family of Darries.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and listeners. His legacy will live on in all of us," they wrote. "Rest in power," the post ends.

Lorenzo reportedly suffered from a stroke on Monday, 4 May 2026, and later died at the hospital, on Tuesday 5 May.

Listeners and the community at Good Hope FM shared their messages of condolences.

nini_e12 gushed:

"MY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE. He fought the fight till the very end. CONDOLENCES TO ALL HIS FAMILY."

lloydjansen

"My deepest sympathies to the Darries Family and Friends. God be with you all during this period of immense loss. Rest in Power, Lorenzo."

missirmag stated:

"Condolences to your family and friends, colleague, may God console them during this time of loss."

kezialateganza shared:

"What a gentle soul, gone way too soon."

jesaminej exclaimed:

"Oh nooo! May he rest peacefully."

_just_e_e cried:

"So sorry yhoooo I had the privilege of working with him at RCS. This is so sad."

leeanne.fredericks wished:

"Condolences to his wife, family, friends and to you guys on the Drive Team."

mckenziejudy expressed:

"Sincere condolences to the family. Nice guy, I met him at one of the GH blanket drives."

jamieee_baby_95 was shocked:

"No way, rest softly, dear."

_noelcpt stated:

"Condolences to the Darries Family and @goodhopefm family for the untimely passing of Lorenzo Darries."

Sharon.Christians stated:

"Deepest condolences to the family."

personalized_greeting_cards shared:

"My sincere condolences to the family. Strength, peace and comfort."

Oscar Mbo announces mom's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, producer and DJ Oscar Mbo announced that his mother had passed away

In a post shared on Instagram, the Vuka hitmaker posted photos of his mom over the years, along with a heartfelt message

Fans and industry colleagues such as Isaka hitmaker Ciza shared words of comfort and condolences in the comments

Source: Briefly News