The Turkish Grand Prix has been confirmed to make a comeback to the Formula One schedule in 2027, ending a six-year absence, officials announced on Friday. The development is seen as another setback for South Africa’s hopes of securing a race on the calendar.

Previously staged between 2005 and 2011, and again in 2020 and 2021, the event will once more be hosted at the Istanbul Park circuit.

On this occasion, the race has been secured for a minimum five-year stint.

Celebrating the return

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially unveiled the news on Friday, marking the occasion with a public celebration.

As part of the festivities, a Formula One car driven by Yuki Tsunoda paraded through Istanbul, beginning at the city’s main cruise terminal, Galataport, and concluding at the Presidential Office in Dolmabahce.

The event was also attended by Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

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Erdogan welcomed the development, describing it as a testament to the country’s strong enthusiasm and commitment to sport.

He added that hosting Formula One at Istanbul Park for at least five years would further strengthen the city’s global standing and highlight Turkey as a stable and secure destination in the region.

A historic circuit

Back in November 2020, Lewis Hamilton secured his seventh world championship title at Istanbul Park in a dramatic, rain-soaked race, matching the long-standing record set by Michael Schumacher.

Speaking in an FIA statement, Ben Sulayem noted that the circuit holds a significant place in Formula One’s legacy.

He also said Turkey’s return to the calendar underscores the sport’s expanding global reach and enduring popularity.

Looking ahead, the 2027 Formula One season will feature the return of both the Turkish and Portuguese Grands Prix, while the Dutch Grand Prix is set to be removed.

With the current calendar already stretched to a record 24 races, the likelihood of South Africa being added in the near future appears increasingly slim—despite ongoing assurances from Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Source: Briefly News