One of South Africa’s most consistent midfielders has brought his playing days to a sudden close after more than a decade at the top level

His return to the Pretoria-based side was short-lived, with injury disrupting what many hoped would be a strong final chapter

Tributes have poured in from supporters and figures in the game, reflecting on his influence both on and off the field

A Springbok and Vodacom Bulls star has been forced to call time on his decorated 15-year rugby career with immediate effect.

Jan Serfontein looks on during South Africa Rugby Championship Captain's Run at Padre Ernesto Martearena Stadium on August 25, 2017, in Salta, Argentina. Image: Gabriel Rossi

Source: Getty Images

The 33-year-old Jan Serfontein announced on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, that he will retire from the game that saw him earn 35 caps for South Africa and a Rugby World Cup bronze in 2015. He also scooped the World Junior Player of the Year award, which led to him joining the Bulls, Boks and eventually Montpellier Hérault Rugby in France.

“Every player knows that there is a time to call it a day,” Serfontein said.

“We used to drive up from Port Elizabeth to watch Currie Cup finals, and also the year [2009] they won the Super Rugby final against the Chiefs.

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“I was always a fan from when I was a youngster. There were many highs and lows, and I am massively proud and fortunate to have represented the Bulls.”

Bulls pay tribute to Jan Serfontein

Vodacom Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone praised Serfontein’s professionalism and the impact he had on younger players, while head coach Johan Ackermann said the player’s character stood above the game and expressed gratitude for his consistent attitude and daily commitment.

The club also released a statement and made mention that his season had been cut short by an injury, with some taking the inference could have contributed to the retirement decision.

"End of an era 💔

Jan Serfontein has called time on an incredible 15-year journey. From a young star at the Vodacom Bulls to a Springbok (35 caps) and a champion in France with Montpellier, he gave everything to the game. His final season back home was cut short by injury."

Bundee Aki in action against Jan Serfontein during the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Vodacom Bulls at Dexcom Stadium in Galway. Image: Thomas Flinkow

Source: Getty Images

South Africans reacted with sadness to the news

@coolprof2:

"Eish, he just joined to play like six matches for us and help the U23 team. Wish we got to see him play a bit more for the senior team, but man, he was great for the Bulls."

@Stephen_Nell:

"Sad to see him retire. Should have played more Tests for the Boks."

@flipvandermerwe:

"Absolute legend."

@SbuOfficial:

"Completely forgot he was our player."

@rayms_84:

"Legend. Had a great career!"

@Theunis_VR:

"Legend."

See the post below:

Several rugby legends have retired in recent memory. In March, Wales legend Liam Williams was forced by an ongoing knee injury to step away from the sport. French rugby star Uini Atonio was also forced to retire after suffering a major health setback.

Welsh rugby legend retires

Briefly News previously reported that an international rugby legend announced that he will call time on his iconic career at the end of this season, bringing a close to a prolific playing journey.

The 34-year-old Wales icon George North has earned 121 caps, won four Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams.

Source: Briefly News