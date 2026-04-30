A long-serving rugby player has confirmed he will step away from the game at the end of the 2026 season

He departs international rugby with over 100 Test appearances and a decorated career that includes multiple Six Nations triumphs

His introduction to Test rugby came in a high-pressure clash against the Springboks in 2010

An international rugby legend has announced that he will call time on his iconic career at the end of this season, bringing a close to a prolific playing journey.

George North of Wales runs with the ball while challenged by Faf de Klerk of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup 2019. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

The 34-year-old Wales icon George North has earned 121 caps, won four Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams. During his career, he scored 47 tries for his country. He was also part of the squad that toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2013 and 2017, where he played three Tests and scored two tries.

"For me, it's the right time," North said in a video on social media.

"I have been able to live out my childhood dream for many seasons, playing with some of the best players, coaches and staff behind the scenes."

Watch the video below on X:

George North’s Springboks encounters

He made his international debut in 2010 against the Springboks at the age of 18 and made history as the youngest Welsh try scorer ever. Wales lost that match 29–25, despite leading at half-time. North exploded onto the Test scene as an 18-year-old, scoring twice on debut against world champions South Africa in 2010.

He later faced the Springboks again at the 2011 Rugby World Cup. He had already made a name for himself following his explosive debut against them the year before. South Africa won the group-stage clash, with Bryan Habana and his teammates dominating possession and experience.

He went on to become Wales’ third most-capped player, behind Alun Wyn Jones and Gethin Jenkins.

North said he is "still working on" what the next chapter of his life will be after rugby.

"But I am excited to see where that journey takes me," he added.

George North embraces teammate Owen Watkin of Wales as he is substituted during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Semi-Final match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Rugby fans react to North's retirement talk

Rugby fans reacted in numbers on social media after news of his retirement spread.

@Nexus__phantom:

"End of an era. One of Wales' greatest ever. Respect, George North."

@Hush_Dee0:

"George North, a genuine Welsh rugby giant. From those two debut tries against South Africa at 18 to everything he gave for club and country, he made the game feel bigger every time he stepped on the pitch. Legend status locked in. All the best for what’s next."

@thatshortguyxx:

"George North retiring at the end 😭 Bro was running over grown men since he was 18. Proper Welsh monster, 121 caps and that debut vs SA still gives chills. Legend done his bit."

@tosin_olarewaju:

"Wales has had some lean years recently. North was one of the last connections to the golden generation of Warburton, Jones, and Alun Wyn Jones, who made Wales feared internationally."

@Danny_archii:

"Absolute Wales legend. An era comes to an end, happy retirement, George North."

Watch the clip below:

North's announcement follows the March retirement of another Wales legend, Liam Williams, who was forced by an ongoing knee injury to step away from the sport. French rugby star Uini Atonio was also forced to retire after suffering a major health setback.

Springbok legends launch beer brand

Briefly News previously reported about other Springboks legends who started their beer brand, and now, Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm Marx have joined the movement with the launch of Bomb Squad Beer.

The two iconic Springbok front-rowers, known for their powerhouse performances in South Africa’s 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup victories, have swapped scrums for suds with their own craft lager.

Source: Briefly News