MacG recently commented on Ciza's recent wins at the Metro FM Music Awards, claiming there was something underhanded being done behind the scenes

During an episode of Podcast and Chill , the controversial podcaster accused Ciza's management and father of buying the awards to earn him international recognition

The allegations were met with a slew of mixed reactions from fans, where some agreed with MacG's claims while others argued that Ciza earned his accolades fair and square

MacG made explosive claims about Ciza's wins at the Metro FM Music Awards. Images: MacGUnleashed/ Twitter, ciza.sa/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Social media is buzzing with controversy after MacG took a sharp aim at rising star Ciza’s recent success at the Metro FM Music Awards.

During a heated episode of Podcast and Chill on Monday, 27 April 2026, the podcaster didn't hold back, alleging that there was something underhanded at play behind the scenes of Ciza’s big night, where he walked away with the Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist awards.

MacG boldly accused the singer's management and his father, TS Records co-founder TK Nciza, of "buying" the awards in a calculated move to fast-track his international recognition.

"They want to do the whole Tyla thing, they want to go international, so they need to buy these awards for credibility."

According to MacG, Ciza had no chance of winning the Artist of the Year award with just one song. He further alleged that awarding the singer the Song of the Year title, which he was also nominated for alongside Best Dance and Best Music Video, would have made things "too obvious."

Meanwhile, co-hosts Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady argued that while the awards have been accused of being rigged in the past, Isaka (6 AM), previously co-signed by Prince Kaybee, was a huge song and dominated local and international playlists in 2025.

"I can take Song of the Year. Shela was big, but he did have one of the biggest songs."

However, according to MacG, out of all the nominees for Artist of the Year, which included Zee Nxumalo, Sam Deep, DJ Maphorisa and Shandesh, Zee Nxumalo, who had an emotional reaction to her loss, was more deserving of the award as she "had a better year" than Ciza.

MacG claims Ciza's father "bought" his wins at the Metro FM Music Awards to boost his international recognition. Images: MacGUnleashed/ Twitter, ciza.sa/ Instagram

Source: UGC

The discussion around the alleged corruption within the Metros has been ongoing for years, famously brought to light by late rapper Riky Rick during a controversial acceptance speech in 2017.

While standing on the very stage he was criticising, the fashion icon delivered a scathing critique of the industry, a moment that became a blueprint for questioning the legitimacy of local award shows. And MacG’s recent jab at Ciza taps right back into that deep-seated public scepticism.

MacG's unverified claims not only raised questions about Ciza's strategy but also cast a shadow of doubt over the legitimacy of Tyla’s sweep of awards in recent years, including her two Grammys, leaving many Chillers to wonder if the international success of the Water hitmaker was bolstered by the same behind-the-scenes influence.

The conversation has now shifted from a single awards night to a larger debate about the integrity of the South African music industry. Whether MacG’s claims are true or just for views, he has successfully put the "pay-to-play" culture back under the spotlight.

Watch MacG's video below.

Fans weigh in on MacG's claims

Online users were quick to agree with MacG's allegations.

Dembe_cut said:

"MacG is right."

tee_thaneo claimed:

"I totally agree! There is no way this kid can be the best artist of the year with one song, never! Maybe the best newcomer or song of the year. WE SEE YOU!"

Unconfirmed_ZA threw shade at TK Nciza:

"He pulls strings in the ANC, the ANC runs the country, and the country owns SABC. Go figure."

lenyasalaafrica argued:

"Song of the year would’ve made sense for Ciza. Artist of the year? No, that award belonged to Zee."

Mzansi weighed in on Ciza's double wins at the Metro FM Music Awards. Image: ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, a handful of fans argued that Ciza deserved his win and that it had nothing to do with his dad's influence.

iamgudwhat said:

"But let's be honest, the song was trending also internationally."

Anikwa151 asked:

"So in SA, we don't accept defeat? Why are we so negative? I mean, I voted for Ciza. What do you mean?"

Prince Kaybee encourages Zee Nxumalo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee encouraging Zee Nxumalo following her loss at the Metro FM Music Awards.

The DJ/ producer weighed in on Zee's emotional reaction to her multiple losses and offered her some much-needed tough love.

Source: Briefly News