Zee Nxumalo reacted to losing all seven of her Metro FM Music Awards nominations with a heartfelt social media post

Metro FM Music Awards saw Zee miss out in categories including Best Female Artist and Artist of the Year, with wins going to artists like Ciza, Musa Keys, Khuzani and DJ Tira

Mzansi reactions poured in as fans and stars, including Jackie Phamotse and Prince Kaybee, comforted Zee Nxumalo, encouraging her to stay focused and keep building her career

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South African singer Zee Nxumalo is heartbroken after losing seven awards at the recently concluded Metro FM Music Awards. The star took to social media to share a touching post, asking God why she lost the awards, yet her music is still banging.

Zee Nxumalo reacted after losing all seven nominations at the Metro FM Music Awards. Image: zeenxumalo

Source: Instagram

Zee Nxumalo reacts to losing Metro FM Awards

Zee Nxumalo was one of the most nominated artist at this year's Metro FM Music Awards with seven nods to her name. However, Zee, whose real name is Zandile Nxumalo, walked away empty-handed after losing in all categories.

Taking to her social media page after her loss, Zee Nxumalo expressed her disappointment by asking God how she lost all seven awards, yet her new EP is topping charts. She wrote:

"God, you’re confusing me….I just lost 7 awards, but my new EP is doing WELL… what must happen?"

For which categories was Zee Nxumalo nominated?

Zee Nxumalo earned seven nominations at the Metro FM Music Awards, including Best Female Artist, Best Styled Artist, Artist of the Year, Best Music Video for Mamma, Best Kwaito/Gqom for Ngyasindelwa, Best Maskandi for Sajola Kamnandi with Simon Nofe, and Best Lekompo for Rato Laka.

Despite leading the nominations, she did not take home an award. Best Female Artist went to Shandesh, Best Styled Artist and Best Male Artist were won by Musa Keys and Ciza, respectively, while Ciza also won Artist of the Year. Best Music Video went to Sam Deep for Shela, Best Kwaito/Gqom was won by DJ Tira, Best Maskandi went to Khuzani, and Best Lekompo was won by Kharishma.

Fans showered Zee Nxumalo with love after losing 7 Metro FM Awards. Image: @zeenxumalo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Zee's touching post

Social media users, including celebrities like Jackie Phamotse and Prince Kaybee, comforted Zee Nxumalo after her loss. Many urged the star to continue working hard and not let her loss deter her.

@DMN4ever commented:

"Maybe we keep losing every day to elevate, worry less chomi."

@ntebomar wrote:

"You are a superstar; they mean nothing to the awards."

@JackiePhamotse added:

"Go study the greats and see how many awards they lost. You need to develop a thick skin. Go build your catalogue and focus on what you can control, that’s YOUR WORK! Look at the people you look up to and study their musical journey."

Shamiso explains why DJ Speedsta dragged her

In more news about the Metro FM Awards, Briefly News reported that media personality Shamiso Mosaka finally addressed the backlash from her and DJ Speedsta's "cringe" red carpet moment at the event on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

The pair made their first public appearance together since confirming their relationship; however, it didn't go as smoothly as they had hoped when social media spotted what they claim was Speedsta "forcefully" dragging his partner across the carpet.

Source: Briefly News