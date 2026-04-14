The South African Football Association (SAFA) president, Danny Jordaan, appeared in court on Tuesday

Mzansi's super fan, Mama Joy, was in attendance at the courtroom to show her support for the sports personality

Former Kaya 959 radio presenter Sol Phenduka poked fun at Mama Joy, joking that this was her ploy

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Sol Phenduka trolled Mama Joy for supporting Danny Jordaan in court. Image: Anesh Debiky/ Phill Magakoe via Getty Images, Solphenduka/ Instagram

Source: UGC

The South African Football Association (SAFA) president, Danny Jordaan, was in court on charges of fraud.

Supporting him was South African sports superfan, Mama Joy, who attended the court proceedings on Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

Sol trolls Mama Joy

According to MDNnewss, Jordaan appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court alongside SAFA Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gronie Hluyo, Trevor Neethling (Director of Grit Communications), Grit Communications, and former acting Chief Executive Officer, Russell Paul.

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Jordaan faces allegations of fraud involving R1 million in association funds. Teasing her, Sol Phenduka reckoned that this was a ploy to get sponsorship to fly to the United States to support Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup.

The former Khaya 959 replied:

"She wants that trip; she's now courting the president of SAFA," Sol joked.

This would not be the first time Sol Phenduka called out Mama Joy. He previously called her out for being greedy for demanding government funding to attend the World Cup.

“Ey kulukhuni ukuba yindoda (It’s hard to be a man), now her husband is getting dragged for something he has nothing to do with. Everybody is asking, ‘Why is your husband not taking you there? ' she asked. Kodwa ma Olday, this entitlement is so bad. Attending the World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a luxury. Mama, you’ve attended four of them, including the rugby and the Women’s World Cup.

He even reminded her of all the amazing games she had attended.

"Let’s not count the Olympics and everything else. You’ve had a great run - a joy ride, mama,” Phenduka shared.

Sol was among the many people who called out Mama Joy for her entitlement to attend the tournaments.

Superfan Mama Joy was trolled for demanding to be sent to the World Cup. Image: JoyChauke

Source: Instagram

Mzansi responds to Mama Joy drama

Below are some of the reactions online:

@Grobie0h joked:

"Bra Sol, you're now on a campaign for her not to be funded. You are basically cancelling MamaJoy indirectly. Please. Let mama Hustle please."

@doegirlsleazy questioned:

"But isn't supporting someone who's facing fraud and theft charges a bad look? She's just showing us that she's also corrupt."

Morrison Gama claimed:

“She will definitely go to the World Cup. Watch this space. She knows how to play her cards well.”

@teeBhelekazi laughed:

"She'll get that trip! This one is so focused."

@LZwedala1228 stated:

"The money she’s using to get to court should be saved to contribute to the trip. Danny is being investigated, he’s not sponsoring anything."

R700K for Mama Joy!

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie shared details behind Mama Joy's last World Cup trip sponsored by the government in 2023.

The South African superfan was at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, showing support for the Springboks.

Source: Briefly News