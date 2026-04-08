Mama Joy and Gayton McKanzie's issue on sponsorship to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to trend on social media

The South African superfan has fired back at the minister of sport concerning the huge amount spent on her last World Cup trip

The former Orlando Pirates fan's reply to the minister sparked mixed reactions from South Africans on social media

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South African superfan Joy Chauke, who is fondly known as Mama Joy, has clapped back at Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, who confirmed in a recent back-and-forth between both parties that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture previously spent more than R700,000 to send her to her last international sporting event.

Joyce Chauke, also known as Mama Joy, looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group E football match between South Africa and Namibia. Photo: Fadel Senna

Source: Getty Images

The allegation was raised by McKenzie, whom Chauke recently criticised for declining to support her trip to the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup to cheer on the Bafana Bafana, sparking criticism for the superfan on social media.

Chauke has also expressed disappointment at missing the chance to watch Bafana Bafana play live.

McKenzie confirms DSAC funded Mama Joy's trip

In a post shared on his official X account, McKenzie reacted to a video clip of Mama Joy’s interview on Metro FM with Andile Ncube that aired on Monday, 6 April 2026.

During the interview, the former Orlando Pirates fan dismissed claims that the Department of Sport had financed her last trip to a major international tournament, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and several AFCON fixtures.

She instead stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally offered to cover her expenses for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which Banyana Banyana participated in.

McKenzie rejected this version of Mama Joy's story while confirming that the ministry had spent R700k for her to cheer on the Springboks at the last Rugby World Cup in France.

“To set the record straight, the President did not pay for Mama Joy’s travel, regardless of what she believes. The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture handled those costs. From the records available to me prior to my tenure, both trips were department-funded. Her trip to France alone amounted to R700k. I trust this clears up the issue.”

The minister was referencing a 2024 report, which confirmed that the department spent over R1.3 million on travel and accommodation for Mama Joy and fellow supporter Botha Msila during the Rugby World Cup held in France in 2023.

Mama Joy responds to McKenzie

McKenzie's revealing tweets went viral on social media as many South Africans were surprised at the amount spent on Mama Joy's trip to France.

Mama Joy Chauke poses for a photo ahead of the international rugby union Test match between South Africa and Italy. Photo: Phill Magokoe

Source: Getty Images

In response to the tweet, the superfan fired back at McKenzie, accusing him of trying to trend with her name on social media rather than calling her to have a meeting

"But you said 1.3 Million, now it's 700k, thanks for letting me know, I didn’t know, but I insist you should have called me and have a meeting with me, ask some questions, then trend with my name, I still need a meeting with you, maybe you will understand 2 or More."

Mama Joy's response to the Sports minister didn't go down well with South Africans on social media as she faced more backlash with her reaction.

Thando Mabuza said:

"You are selfish @JoyChauke5, how can you expect the government to spoil you with such an expensive trip while there are kids that goes to school barefoot?"

TYZON Mali DAW(BUNGANE) shared:

"You are not that special. Please drop this nonsense and maybe ask MamKhize to help you. We have serious financial burdens as a country here, and the Minister must spend money on football development during the World Cup year."

X user wrote:

"Have a meeting with you? Kanti skhiphani eMzansi? A minister now has to have meetings with fans?"

David Mogashoa commented:

"But you started the trend with your tweet! If you had also called him and asked for a meeting, there might have been a different outcome, Mama Joy."

Rendani reacted:

“Feelings of entitlement make people do horrible things, or, rather, they allow them to do horrible things without feeling the slightest inkling of guilt.” Tatiana Boncompagni.

Jean Alberts added:

"I suggest in your community, do a fundraiser, friends and family raise money, in your area you live, reach out and ask the people to assist!! I am sure if we get everyone to donate a few rand, you can easily go and fly business class and stay in 5-star hotels for a few weeks."

Mama Joy addresses previous World Cup funding

Briefly News earlier reported that Mama Joy addressed the issue of the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket she's having with Gayton McKenzie.

Mama Joy went on an interview to confirm how she had earlier funded her trips to the previous World Cups she attended in support of South Africa.

Source: Briefly News