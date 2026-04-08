Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has disclosed that the government spent roughly R700,000 on superfan Mama Joy’s attendance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

This disclosure arrives amid mounting backlash over McKenzie’s move to suspend state-funded travel to major global sporting tournaments, including the forthcoming FIFA World Cup.

Mama Joy, born Joy Chauke, has openly criticised the minister’s stance, going as far as urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to dismiss him from office.

McKenzie's reply to Mama Joy

Responding to her remarks, McKenzie argued that Chauke’s French spouse should take responsibility for financing her future international trips.

Tensions intensified earlier this week when Mama Joy maintained that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture had never sponsored her travels.

During an interview with Andile Ncube, she claimed that President Ramaphosa personally funded her trip to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“He never paid for me,” Chauke said when questioned about departmental support. “I approached the president, and he covered it himself.”

McKenzie on Mama Joy's World Cup trip

McKenzie, however, strongly disputed Mama Joy's version of the story behind her trip to France for the Women's World Cup in 2019.

Clarifying his position, the minister for sports stated that the president did not personally fund any of Mama Joy’s trips, contrary to her belief, and insisted that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture handled all the expenses.

He further explained that official records from before his tenure confirm that both trips were department-funded, with the World Cup trip alone in 2019 amounting to R700,000. He claimed that his revelations would further put an end to the ongoing issues between him and the South African superfan

“I hope this settles the issue once and for all,” he added.

Following McKenzie’s statement, many fans were surprised at the scale of public funds reportedly spent on a single supporter with loads of South Africans also interested in seeing their country play at the World Cup.

Sandani Muremela

Thank you Minister. Don't be shaken. You're not going anywhere. @JoyChauke5 can pay for herself or watch on TV like all of us. Why invest that money for someone to appear on TV only. What value is she adding to our country?.

Naseem_B27

We got bigger problems as a country. She can fund her own trip if she really wants to. Use that money for more useful and purposeful projects.

AlfredZimo

It can’t be put to rest because now we want our tax money back — R700K ??!!! Thats more than a four year UCT degree with full accommodation.

Muso T

That's a waste of the tax payers money. The money could be used to support up and coming young artists and athletes to further their studies or help them with acquiring equipment for their respective trades. Not use all that one on one person. The tabs must be closed for good.

Source: Briefly News