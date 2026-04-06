Gayton McKenzie has clapped back at Mama Joy over the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket issue on social media

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture was initially called out by the South African superfan before he returned the gesture

McKenzie's lighthearted reply to Mama Joy sparked mixed reactions from South Africans on social media

Minister of Sports, Art and Culture Gayton McKenzie has fired back at South African superfan Joy Chauke, who is popularly known as Mama Joy, over their ongoing back and forth they are having related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets.

Gayton McKenzie hits back at Mama Joy over 2026 World Cup tickets. Photo: Gayton McKenzie

Source: Twitter

Mama Joy started the issue on social media by calling out the minister of sport for not keeping his word by sponsoring her trip to the competition later this year.

South Africa sealed an automatic ticket for the global football tournament during the qualifying series and would be taking part in the competition for the first time since 2010, when they hosted the tournament.

Bafana Bafana are placed in Group A alongside one of the co-hosts, Mexico. They will play in Mexico City, Mexico, Atlanta, United States of America, and Monterrey, Mexico.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

McKenzie fires back at Mama Joy

The former Ministers of Sports, Arts and Culture had reportedly allocated funds to cover travel expenses for prominent supporters like Botha Msila, Diana “Lady Dee Iron Lady” Matli, Mama Joy, Masilo Machaka, and Mamello Makha, enabling them to attend Bafana Bafana’s overseas fixtures.

In contrast to the former SAC, under McKenzie, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has announced it will not continue this practice, confirming that no budget has been reserved for supporters planning to travel to the FIFA World Cup in June.

Mama Joy is the first to speak out among the prominent supporters; she even went on to tag the FIFA president in one of her posts and also the president, to the extent of calling for McKenzie's sacking.

Joyce Chauke, also known as Mama Joy, looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group E football match between South Africa and Namibia. Photo: Fadel Senna

Source: Getty Images

Rather than engaging with the provocation, McKenzie chose a lighthearted approach in hitting back, suggesting that Mama Joy turn to her French husband, Nicholas “Papa Joy” Pitaud, for funds for the travels instead.

“We got you a husband, my sister; let him pay for the love of his life. The Euro is very strong, Frenchmen are known to be romantic, let him pay Sista Joy,” McKenzie said on X.

Fans react to McKenzie's reply

McKenzie's reply to Mama Joy got the fans talking on social media, with some of them agreeing with the minister for withdrawing support for superfans.

Lesetsa Victor wrote:

"You can say a different story about Mama Joy, one thing is for sure, you are going to see her in the stadium when the FIFA World Cup starts, SA's first game with Mexico, you're gonna see Mama Joy."

Maredi Maredi said:

"Thanks, MacKenzie. Mama Joy is a curse, always when she's around, Bafana Bafana lose."

Fusi Silvanice Lebusa shared:

"She must ask Mamkhize to sponsor her. Other countries will be represented by young, beautiful ladies, and they will progress. Maybe if she stays and watches this World Cup from home, then maybe Bafana Bafana will progress to the next round."

Johannes Mandla Ngwenya commented:

"She must watch from the comfort of her couch; it does not matter if she is there or not; it's not like she has a winning charm."

Wendy Koyounoglou added:

"Watch it on your TV with the rest of South Africa, mama... Or ask Monsieur le Français to buy your World Cup tickets."

Mama Joy backs MaMkhize’s new club

Briefly News also reported that South Africa's sports super supporter, Mama Joy, has backed MaMkhize’s new club, Mbabane Highlanders AM FC.

Mama Joy’s loyalty was questioned by fans after her silent exit from Royal AM and sudden support for MaMkhize’s Eswatini venture.

Source: Briefly News