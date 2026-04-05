Mama Joy, whose real name is Joy Chauke, has called for the dismissal of Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie after he refused to provide her with complimentary tickets to the upcoming FIFA World Cup in June.

The well-known superfan, often regarded as an unofficial ambassador for South African sports, has a history of attending major international events through sponsorships.

Her past appearances include the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, as well as various AFCON and WAFCON tournaments.

Mama Joy Slams McKenzie on Social Media Following World Cup Snub

Taking to X, Mama Joy criticised Gayton McKenzie for halting sponsored trips for superfans.

She tweeted: “To all SA fans, let’s accept that the World Cup may not be for us. @GaytonMcK won’t be helping. You’re on your own. Let’s pray the President appoints a new Minister of Sport who truly cares for the fans.”

In another post, she tagged FIFA President Gianni Infantino, once again highlighting her disappointment. She wrote: “I want to be there. I am asking anyone who can help to make it possible for me to attend the World Cup 2026. Gayton refuses to support fans, especially Mama Joy.”

Responding to an Easter message from President Cyril Ramaphosa, she urged him to intervene in the Minister’s decision.

Surprisingly, McKenzie responded to her social media posts with a playful jab, referencing Mama Joy’s French husband, whom she married in 2024. He tweeted: “We got you a husband, my sister; let him foot the bill for the love of his life. Euros are strong, and Frenchmen are known to be romantic—let him pay, Sista Joy.” He also reiterated his stance during an interview with sports presenter Robert Marawa.

Funding for Fan Trips Under Scrutiny

In July, McKenzie announced that the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture would stop sponsoring trips for superfans. He explained: “I have ended all trips for superfans. We have athletes and artists struggling to fund their participation in events. How can we justify paying for fans? The funds will be redirected to where they are most needed.”

It was reported in 2024 that the department had spent over R1 million covering travel and accommodation for superfans like Mama Joy and Botha Msila during the previous year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

Source: Briefly News