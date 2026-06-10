South African singer Shekhinah and rapper K.O have once again found themselves at the top of the trends list

For years now, fans have speculated that they are a couple, with one saying they have been at it for years

Just recently, one fan questioned their relationship status, insinuating that they are still going strong

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Mzansi is still hooked on the idea that Suited singer Shekhinah and rapper K.O are a thing. In a post on 9 June 2026, a user suggested that they had been a couple for years.

Mzansi was curious about the relationship status of Shekhinah and K.O. Image: shekhinahd, mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Are Shekhinah and K.O dating?

The discourse was started by an X user, @sfisomahla14431, who asked, "Is she still dating KO?"

Many fans were confused by this revelation, seeing how the musos have never publicly acknowledged or denied this.

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In 2024, under Shekhinah's birthday post, user Compaqllow alleged that she had been involved with Mr Cashtime for years, tipping their hats off to the couple for not being involved in any drama.

"The fact that she’s been dating K.O for so many years and there hasn’t been any public drama between them."

K.O reacts to Shekhinah dating rumours

Not to say the muso has completely ignored the rumours. In 2022, the Supa Dupa rapper responded to the allegations after he was seen with the singer inside a nightclub.

In a scathing post, K.O claimed that he and Shekhinah were only just collaborators on a song and were never cosy:

"Wow! The audacity to peddle a complete lie; this is so low. I made a song with Shekhinah years ago, but last night was actually my very first time meeting her in person at Altitude. That’s all there was, nothing to see here, have a good."

Mzansi debates K.O and Shekhinah

Below are some of the reactions:

@sthedoingtingss said:

"If it's true, then I'm not invested in music industry relationships."

@Bonginkosi38299 replied:

"People, you're lying through your teeth. K.O's girl is not in the entertainment industry, l'll just leave it there. Go argue with your ancestors."

@SLettiya28107 shared;

"Yeah, they actually dated after releasing a song together. They fell in love in the studio. I used to manage her, I know."

@PinkieMboomtee questioned:

"Is KO not in a relationship with a dokotela thizeni or some specialist physician of some sort?"

Bonang co-signs Shekhinah

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that media mogul Bonang Matheba has officially co-signed Shekhinah’s latest musical offering, taking to social media to champion the singer's new track.

Bonang has always given a stamp of approval to many local acts, but her public shout-out left social media and even Shekhinah herself completely starstruck. The post triggered a massive wave of positivity, with fans from both camps flooding the comments to celebrate Shekhinah’s unique sound and Bonang’s legendary taste.

Source: Briefly News