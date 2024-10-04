Shekhinah and K.O are allegedly dating, and according to a netizen, it has been going on for years

This wouldn't be the first time the pair sparked dating rumours; however, this time, Mzansi was invested in their apparent love story

Netizens' reactions were mixed, where others expressed shock and admiration for the alleged couple while others brushed it off as merely a rumour

K.O and Shekhinah sparked more dating rumours. Images: mrcashtime, shekhinahd

Source: Instagram

Word on the street is that Shekhinah found a suitor in K.O, and the rumours had social media buzzing.

K.O and Shekhinah spark dating rumours

It looks like Mzansi has another it couple and fans wouldn't have guessed in a million years who.

Rumour has it that K.O and Shekhinah have been dating on the down low for some time now, but this hasn't been public knowledge, until now.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Responding to Shekhinah's birthday post, Twitter (X) user Compaqllow alleged that she had been involved with Mr Cashtime for years:

"The fact that she’s been dating K.O for so many years and there hasn’t been any public drama between them."

Previously, K.O responded to the allegations in 2022 after he was seen with the singer in a nightclub, claiming that he and Shekhinah merely collaborated on a song and were never cosy:

"Wow! The audacity to peddle a complete lie; this is so low. I made a song with Shekhinah years ago, but last night was actually my very first time meeting her in person at Altitude. That’s all there was, nothing to see here, have a good day."

Mzansi reacts to K.O and Shekhinah dating rumours

The news shocked peeps far more than the time they learned Shekhinah's real name, while others admitted the pair made a cute couple:

DesNoTutu said:

"They hella private coz I had no idea they were dating."

IG_Jay_Khath wrote:

"Suited for each other."

sliez0 posted:

"What a random couple."

Meanwhile, others aren't buying the claims and brushed them off:

katlegophiri posted:

"Why lie? I know KO’s girlfriend, and he even mentioned her name on the reality show."

Bumblebee1901 said:

"The fact that you just decided to lie unprovoked and on top of that bring unnecessary drama into their lives is, disgusting."

GomezSM__ wrote:

"You guys like lying on this app, yoh!"

Maps Maponyane seemingly confirms dating rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Maps Maponyane seemingly confirming his alleged love story with former Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musiḓa.

The news had fans raving over the lovely couple, with others claiming they saw the signs long ago.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News