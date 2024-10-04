A gent went viral on TikTok after he claimed to have known Uncle Waffles before her prime and sadly lost contact when his phone broke

The guy posted old pictures of the DJ trying to convince Mzansi that his claims were genuine as he asked social media users to help him locate her

He still referred to her by her real name, Lungelihle from Eswatini

The guy did more digging and highlighted more information to make his story legit, which worked because TikTok users were stunned by his big flop of fumbling the queen of baddies

Mzansi was stunned after Uncle Waffle's old lover shared how he fumbled her. Image: @uncle.waffles

Source: TikTok

He highlighted Waffles' height and linked their convincing photos to support his claims.

SA stunned after gent reveals Uncle Waffles as lost lover

Uncle Waffles is one of Africa's most extraordinary talents, as she represents the continent's music on a global scale. The celebrated DJ has become a household name in Mzansi, Europe and the Americas.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her rise to fame was an exciting journey to watch as she shared videos of herself performing in small venues on her social media. The public only knows a little about Waffles' personal life as she only promotes her work and a little bit of her personality on TikTok.

A gent on the internet wowed Mzansi when he posted old pictures of young waffles, asking social media users to help him locate her:

"TikTok help me find this girl I met in 2019. We used to message and FaceTime right before Covid and then my phone completely smashed. I lost all my contacts, so I had no way to reach out to her. It's been five years. Lungelihle, 5’4, Eswatini.”

See the post below:

Mzansi stunned by gent claiming to be Uncle Waffles ex

Social media users could not believe the man's claims and commented:

@Anonymous was stunned:

"Not me reading the comments and realizing it's Uncle Waffles."

@BabeMavuso was disappointed in the guy:

"Generational fumble right here."

@I_Lovekamo shared:

"I need you to sit down, drink water and take a deep breath before I tell you this..."

@weki advised:

"Let it go my guy."

@lesbians4julienbaker (they/he) commented:

"I'm coming to you as a man."

@Goldengoddess 78 shared:

"I'm going to hold your hand when I say this."

@Nkosinathi Nkosi said:

"Buddy, have I got news for you."

@𝖜𝖍𝖔𝖍𝖚𝖗𝖙𝖐𝖍𝖎𝖒𝖔 warned the guy:

"Aah buddy, we'll tell you, but can you compete with Drake and Metro Boomin."

@Disick Sky shamed the gent:

"Aah, there's no way you fumbled that hard! You mean to tell me you couldn't see potential? Ah o bari."

@arefa realised it was a joke:

"You're so funny; how does no one know it's a joke."

@𝒮. commented:

"This one is above Khumbul'ekhaya, sorry bhuti."

@Olvy Kuhle Miller advised:

"You need to start by forgiving yourself."

South Africans grow bored of Uncle Waffles

Briefly News also reported that it appears that South Africans are growing tired of Uncle Waffles and her performances. This after a video of the internationally acclaimed DJ's set made its way to the socials and left netizens scratching their heads.

Mzansi questioned Waffles' bold outfit choices at shows, while others criticised her rise to stardom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News