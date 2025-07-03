Sean "Diddy" Combs was found not guilty of major charges, including racketeering conspiracy (RICO) and sex trafficking, after a seven-week federal trial

After the acquittal, radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo praised Diddy’s lawyer, Brian Steel

Brian Steel has handled two high-profile cases involving popular rappers Young Thug and Diddy

Sizwe Dhlomo hailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer.

As the world reels from Diddy’s acquittal on three serious charges after a seven-week federal trial, popular South African radio host Sizwe Dhlomo has praised the US hip-hop mogul’s lawyer, Brian Steel.

Diddy was acquitted on the biggest charge, racketeering conspiracy popularly known as RICO, as well as the sex trafficking of Casandra Ventura or the sex trafficking of 'Jane'. The hip-hop mogul’s acquittal on the most serious charges sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Sizwe Dhlomo applauds Diddy's lawyer after acquittal

Taking to his verified X account on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, Sizwe Dhlomo joined the world in reacting to the verdict in Diddy’s case. The Kaya 959 presenter showed love to Diddy’s lawyer Brian Steele. The post was captioned:

“Brian Steele, the RICO killer!”

Netizens praise Diddy's lawyer Brian Steel

In the comments section, netizens shared the same sentiments as Sizwe Dhlomo and praised Diddy’s lawyer. Others were curious how much Diddy was paying Steele.

Here are some of the reactions:

@lihle_nathi said:

“He's one of the best 👌, I applauded him on Young Thug’s case.”

@OwDee27157306 suggested:

“Tory Lanez should've hired him also.”

@asap_drek remarked:

“I wonder how much the new hourly rate is going to be 😮‍💨🤌🔥🙌”

@Ramasela_10 responded:

“He must be the most expensive lawyer right now 💯”

@MbusoPoswa agreed:

“The RICO Slayer!”

Sizwe Dhlomo praised Diddy's lawyer.

Who is Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer Brian Steel?

Brian Steel is a prominent defence attorney who has been practising in the Atlanta area since 1991.

Apart from Diddy, Steel represented rapper Young Thug in 2023 during his highly publicised racketeering trial.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer Brian Steel has handled two high-profile cases.

Steele secured the release of Young Thug from Fulton County Jail after two-and-a-half years behind bars following his guilty plea. Young Thug pleaded guilty to one gang charge, three drug charges and two gun charges.

He also entered a no-contest plea to another gang charge and a racketeering conspiracy charge, meaning that he decided not to contest those charges but could be punished as if he had pleaded guilty.

Brian Steel holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law.

Was Diddy released from jail after his acquittal?

Despite his acquittal on three serious charges, Combs will remain in jail until his sentencing.

Briefly News reported that Diddy will remain behind bars until his sentencing on Friday, 3 October 2025. The rapper was denied bail after being cleared of the most serious crimes in his trial.

According to various reports, Diddy's team requested his immediate release after he was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The judge, however, ruled that the mogul was a flight risk due to his wealth and connections, so he should stay behind bars until his sentencing later this year.

