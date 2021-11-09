Young Thug's net worth, age, spouse, parents, addiction, songs, height, profiles
Young Thug is one of the top modern rappers right now. He is especially known for his flow and rhythm, for which he has gained a massive fanbase. Young Thug's net worth is estimated to be at $8 million, most of which he has earned from his music career.
So, who is Young Thug? What is his real name? Does he have children? Read on to get fascinating details about him.
Young Thug's profiles
- Young Thug's full name: Jeffery Lamar Williams
- Famously known as: Young Thug, Thugger
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 16th of August 1991
- Place of birth: Atlanta, USA
- Young Thug's age: 30 years (As of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Black
- Young Thug's height: 6 feet 2 inches (191 centimetres)
- Weight: 76 Kilograms (167 pounds)
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Black
- Young Thug's children: Six
- Occupation: Rapper
- Networth: $8 million
- Instagram: @thuggerthugger1
- Twitter: @youngthug
- Facebook: @YoungThug
Young Thug's biography
He was born on the 16th of August 1991 in Atlanta, United States. Young Thug's parents had eleven children, and Jeffery was the tenth. He grew up in Jonesboro South projects in Sylvan Hills, neighbourhood. This neighbourhood is home to other rappers such as Ludacris and 2 Chainz.
Career
Jeffery began his career in music in 2010, after he made a guest appearance on the song, She Can Go by TruRoyal. He went ahead to release the first three instalments of his mixtape series, I Came From Nothing.
Young Thug's labels
After a while, American rapper Gucci Mane saw potential in Thugger and signed him to the 1017 Brick Squad record label. As Thugger had started to catch some buzz, Gucci Mane was arrested. Mike Jeffery signed Jeffery to Atlantics Records (APG) under a 230 deal.
However, Young Thug stopped communicating with APG after a few disagreements. He was speculated to be signed to Cash Money, a label owned by Birdman, but the rumour was not valid.
Young Stoner Life Records
YSL Records is an Atlanta-based record label imprint founded by the Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug. The company is a label imprint of 300 Entertainment. Its artists include Gunna, Lil Keed, and more.
Young Thug's albums
These are some of the albums and mixtapes the American rapper has released.
- Punk
- Jeffery
- So Much Fun
- Barta
- Beautiful Thugger Girls
- Slime Season 1
- Slime Season 2
- Slime Season 3
- Slime Season 4
- Am Up
- 1017 Thug
- Ready for War
- Thuga Thuga
- Slime Language
- Slime Language 2
Songs
- Hot
- Relationship Ft Future
- Go Crazy Ft Cris Brown
- Bad Boy
- The London
- Livin It Up
- Best Friend
- Ski
- Love You More
- Lifestyle
- City Girls
- Dropping Jewels
- Don't Stop
YouTube
The Go Crazy hitmaker started his YouTube channel in September 2013. Since then, he has gained over 5.54 million subscribers with a total of 3 billion views.
Personal life
Young Thug has had a complicated love life. He is yet to reveal whether he is dating or not. Nevertheless, he has six children with four women. Their identities have not been disclosed yet. Jeffery became a father when he was 17 years old.
Young Thug's addiction
Thugger has severally referenced his consumption of lean, a drug that contains promethazine and codeine. These substances are known to cause damage to the kidney and liver. The rapper was hospitalised on the 29th of April due to kidney and liver failure attributed to using lean.
In a Livestream, he revealed the events that happened that night.
So, I kinda just stayed in bed, and I was like, 'Yo call the ambulance. I can't move my body.' Then later, when the ambulance came, I couldn't get out of the bed. He said. They had to get me out of bed, basically. I felt like my whole body was numb, and I couldn't move. I went to the hospital, and I had found out that I had liver and kidney failure. And I kinda had sorta passed away, like, I kinda died.
Young Thug's dress
In 2016, the So Much Fun hitmaker dropped his new No, My Name is Jeffery project. The real standout from the album, IMHO, was the cover art, which features Thug in a billowing purple dress. The dress was by Alessandro Trincone, a designer from Italy.
Young Thug's net worth is attributed to his hard work and talent. His projects are always exceptional, and he never seizes to surprise his fans.
