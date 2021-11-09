Young Thug's net worth, age, spouse, parents, addiction, songs, height, profiles

Young Thug is one of the top modern rappers right now. He is especially known for his flow and rhythm, for which he has gained a massive fanbase. Young Thug's net worth is estimated to be at $8 million, most of which he has earned from his music career.

Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: Getty Images

So, who is Young Thug? What is his real name? Does he have children? Read on to get fascinating details about him.

Young Thug's profiles

Young Thug's full name: Jeffery Lamar Williams

Jeffery Lamar Williams Famously known as: Young Thug, Thugger

Young Thug, Thugger Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 16th of August 1991

16th of August 1991 Place of birth: Atlanta, USA

Atlanta, USA Young Thug's age: 30 years (As of 2021)

30 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Young Thug's height: 6 feet 2 inches (191 centimetres)

6 feet 2 inches (191 centimetres) Weight: 76 Kilograms (167 pounds)

76 Kilograms (167 pounds) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Young Thug's children: Six

Six Occupation: Rapper

Rapper Networth: $8 million

$8 million Instagram: @thuggerthugger1

@thuggerthugger1 Twitter: @youngthug

@youngthug Facebook: @YoungThug

Young Thug's biography

He was born on the 16th of August 1991 in Atlanta, United States. Young Thug's parents had eleven children, and Jeffery was the tenth. He grew up in Jonesboro South projects in Sylvan Hills, neighbourhood. This neighbourhood is home to other rappers such as Ludacris and 2 Chainz.

Career

Young Thug attends STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: Getty Images

Jeffery began his career in music in 2010, after he made a guest appearance on the song, She Can Go by TruRoyal. He went ahead to release the first three instalments of his mixtape series, I Came From Nothing.

Young Thug's labels

After a while, American rapper Gucci Mane saw potential in Thugger and signed him to the 1017 Brick Squad record label. As Thugger had started to catch some buzz, Gucci Mane was arrested. Mike Jeffery signed Jeffery to Atlantics Records (APG) under a 230 deal.

However, Young Thug stopped communicating with APG after a few disagreements. He was speculated to be signed to Cash Money, a label owned by Birdman, but the rumour was not valid.

Young Stoner Life Records

YSL Records is an Atlanta-based record label imprint founded by the Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug. The company is a label imprint of 300 Entertainment. Its artists include Gunna, Lil Keed, and more.

Young Thug's albums

These are some of the albums and mixtapes the American rapper has released.

Punk

Jeffery

So Much Fun

Barta

Beautiful Thugger Girls

Slime Season 1

Slime Season 2

Slime Season 3

Slime Season 4

Am Up

1017 Thug

Ready for War

Thuga Thuga

Slime Language

Slime Language 2

Songs

Hot

Relationship Ft Future

Go Crazy Ft Cris Brown

Bad Boy

The London

Livin It Up

Best Friend

Ski

Love You More

Lifestyle

City Girls

Dropping Jewels

Don't Stop

YouTube

Young Thug performs during day 3 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 12, 2021 in London, England.

Source: Getty Images

The Go Crazy hitmaker started his YouTube channel in September 2013. Since then, he has gained over 5.54 million subscribers with a total of 3 billion views.

Personal life

Young Thug has had a complicated love life. He is yet to reveal whether he is dating or not. Nevertheless, he has six children with four women. Their identities have not been disclosed yet. Jeffery became a father when he was 17 years old.

Young Thug's addiction

Thugger has severally referenced his consumption of lean, a drug that contains promethazine and codeine. These substances are known to cause damage to the kidney and liver. The rapper was hospitalised on the 29th of April due to kidney and liver failure attributed to using lean.

In a Livestream, he revealed the events that happened that night.

So, I kinda just stayed in bed, and I was like, 'Yo call the ambulance. I can't move my body.' Then later, when the ambulance came, I couldn't get out of the bed. He said. They had to get me out of bed, basically. I felt like my whole body was numb, and I couldn't move. I went to the hospital, and I had found out that I had liver and kidney failure. And I kinda had sorta passed away, like, I kinda died.

Young Thug's dress

In 2016, the So Much Fun hitmaker dropped his new No, My Name is Jeffery project. The real standout from the album, IMHO, was the cover art, which features Thug in a billowing purple dress. The dress was by Alessandro Trincone, a designer from Italy.

Young Thug's net worth is attributed to his hard work and talent. His projects are always exceptional, and he never seizes to surprise his fans.

