Elizabeth Vargas’ net worth, age, husband, children, education, career, profiles

Elizabeth Vargas co-hosted World News Tonight and Good Morning America on ABC for more than 20 years. Anne won an Emmy award for Outstanding Instant Coverage of a News Story in 2001 and covering the Elian Gonzalez story in 1998. Most people are interested in knowing Elizabeth Vargas’ net worth because she uses her value to change the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The journalist spent most of her youth in Belgium and Germany. Additionally, she speaks English, Spanish and French. Photo: @Mark Sagliocco

Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth Vargas also received an ALMA Outstanding Host Award in 2002. In 2018, the American journalist gave fans insights into her battle with alcoholism. She also urged society to be compassionate towards alcoholics since addiction is a disease.

Elizabeth Vargas' profile summary

Full name: Elizabeth Anne Vargas

Elizabeth Anne Vargas Date of birth: 6th September 1962

6th September 1962 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Paterson, Passaic County, New Jersey, USA

Paterson, Passaic County, New Jersey, USA Residence: New York City's Upper West Side neighbourhood, USA

New York City's Upper West Side neighbourhood, USA Age: 59 years

59 years Career: Journalist

Journalist Education: America High School and the University of Missouri

America High School and the University of Missouri Languages: English, Spanish and French

English, Spanish and French Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Ancestry: Hispanic

Hispanic Parents: Anne and Rafael Vargas

Anne and Rafael Vargas Siblings: 2

2 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-spouse: Marc Cohn

Marc Cohn Children: 2 sons

2 sons Net worth: $35 million

$35 million Twitter: @EVargasTV

@EVargasTV Instagram: evargastv

evargastv Facebook: Elizabeth Vargas

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Elizabeth Vargas' biography

Elizabeth Vargas' age is 59 years since her birthday was 6th September 1962. She was born in Paterson, Passaic County, New Jersey, USA. Is Elizabeth Vargas Hispanic? The journalist identifies herself as Hispanic. Her father, Rafael Vargas, is Italian-Spanish. Meanwhile, her mum, Anne, is Irish-American.

Her father served the American Army as a colonel in Puerto Rico while her mum was a part-time English teacher. Photo: @Brent N. Clarke

Source: Getty Images

Who are Elizabeth Vargas' siblings? Her sister, Amy and brother Christopher are Silicon Valley tech experts. Elizabeth Vargas' height is 5 feet 10 inches, and she has brown eyes and hair.

Elizabeth Vargas' education

Elizabeth Anne attended the America High School in Heidelberg, Germany, and earned a journalism and communications degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, in 1984.

Career history

Anne was a student editor/reporter at KOMU-TV and the chairman of her university's journalism program. She then worked for WBBM, a CBS affiliate in Chicago, from 1989 to 1993.

Anne moved to NBC News in 1993 as a correspondent for Dateline NBC and a substitute host at The Today Show. She got a job at ABC in 1996. At ABC, she hosted several shows, including World News Tonight, Good Morning America and 20/20.

What is Elizabeth Vargas doing now?

The journalist left ABC News in 2018. She hosts Fox's America's Most Wanted show and is the lead documentary anchor/investigative reporter for A&E Networks. Elizabeth Vargas' net worth is around $35 million.

Elizabeth met her ex-husband, Marc Cohn, at Andre Agassi's tennis game. Cohn's son requested her to marry his dad when they were having dinner at a restaurant. Photo: @Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Who is Elizabeth Vargas married to?

Elizabeth Vargas and Marc Cohn held a Jewish-Catholic marriage ceremony on 20th July 2002. The 62-year old American singer/songwriter's signature song is Walking in Memphis. Unfortunately, the celebrity couple divorced in 2014.

Cohn and Elizabeth Vargas' children are Zachary Raphael Cohn and Samuel Wyatt Cohn. So, how did they meet? Marc met the 39-year-old ABC News anchor during the 1999 United States Open in Queens. Both of them were looking for tennis player Andre Agassi.

Marc and Vargas sat opposite each other on the tennis court the following day during the men's singles finals. They found themselves staring at each other instead of watching the game. Cohn was not dating because he feared a second divorce.

Before marrying Elizabeth, Marc Cohn had two children, Max and Emily, from his previous marriage with Jennifer George. Photo: @Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

Despite his fears, he called her a few days later, and they had dinner at her Upper West Side apartment. In April 2002, the singer shared with his children his plans to remarry at Central Park.

Cohn's daughter thought it was an April Fool's joke. While having dinner at Nick & Toni's on the Upper West Side that night, Max kneeled and requested Anne to be their stepmom without his dad's influence.

Marc Craig Cohn and Elizabeth Vargas' wedding took place at the Council on Foreign Relations on the Upper East Side. The groom composed a song for the bride. Elizabeth Vargas' wedding dress was a strapless Vera Wang dress without pouffes, ribbons, or tulle.

Why did Elizabeth Vargas and Marc Cohn divorce?

News had it that Elizabeth Vargas' husband cheated on her with a mutual friend named Ruth Zukerman. She was receiving alcoholism treatment in rehab at the time.

Elizabeth Vargas' book about alcoholism was the New York Times Best-Selling book in 2016. She did not overindulge in alcohol to avoid stress but to hide her panic attacks. Photo: @Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

A source stated that Ruth and Marc had dinner with no strings attached. Meanwhile, Anne and Marc were living together because their separation was not official. Another source said Cohn was a supportive spouse and a loyal father despite their marital problems.

Elizabeth Vargas' alcoholism story

In her book, Between Breaths, the TV star explains everything she went through. Anne's anxiety and panic attacks began at age 6 when her father was in the Vietnam war. However, she kept it to herself.

She explained that she lacked enough parental support since her father's military job made the family move between Germany, Belgium, and the US. As a result, Anne learned to depend on alcohol to calm down in her 20s.

Her family later discovered her anxiety and alcoholism and were supportive throughout her recovery journey. Sadly, she relapsed after undergoing treatment in a Utah-based rehab centre.

A disastrous family holiday made her realize she needed help. The ABC News' 20/20 anchor kept going for treatment and relapsing till she regained her sobriety in 2014. Photo: @Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth Vargas’ net worth is an inspiration to journalists worldwide. She has always been highly passionate about her work. Is Elizabeth Vargas in a relationship? She and Cohn have kept their love lives away from the public's eye since 2014.

READ ALSO: Ben Koldyke: age, wife, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za also shared Ben Koldyke's bio. Before fame and money, Ben was a football coach and high school English teacher.

His fate changed the day he bumped into scriptwriter Rob McElhenney at the Venice café. A few years later, Ben got a chance to work with Hollywood's best actors.

Source: Briefly.co.za