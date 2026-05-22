Orlando Pirates will head to Mbombela Stadium on Saturday for their final Premier Soccer League match of the season, knowing that a victory would officially crown them 2025/26 league champions.

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As the Buccaneers pursue league glory, the Mswenko Boys are fighting for survival and require at least a draw to keep their hopes of staying in the South African top flight alive — although their fate will still depend on results elsewhere. They currently sit on 24 points after 29 matches, three ahead of basement side Mzansi, who boast a superior goal difference.

That sets the stage for a high-stakes encounter on Saturday, with both sides desperate to secure a positive outcome in pursuit of their season objectives.

Tears expected on Saturday

Orbit College assistant coach Kabelo Machete believes emotions will run high after the final whistle, insisting heartbreak awaits either his side or the Soweto giants.

“The premier already mentioned that the stadium we’re heading to is a banana peel. There will definitely be tears there, but nobody knows yet who will be crying,” Machete said during Friday’s press conference.

“The atmosphere in our camp is excellent. We are excited to face a big team tomorrow and to be in a position where we can influence the destination of the title. We hold the key to whether the trophy goes to Mamelodi or Orlando.

“The players understand the importance of this moment. If anyone wants those keys, they know they must come through the students. We are fully prepared for tomorrow.

“These are the kinds of matches where motivation comes naturally. Opportunities to play in a packed, sold-out stadium do not come around often.”

David versus Goliath

Machete compared the clash to the biblical battle between David and Goliath, suggesting his side is ready to upset the odds.

“It’s the classic story of David and Goliath. Everyone knows how that story ended. We have already brought our stone, and people can see it. That means we are David in this situation, and one stone is enough for us,” he added.

“Mentally, our players are that stone we have prepared. While our opponents will be praying in their dressing room, we will also be praying.

“We’ll find out whether God is on Orlando’s side or supporting North West. It will be a difficult afternoon for everyone involved. There is enormous pressure, but we embrace pressure and believe we thrive in those situations.”

Source: Briefly News