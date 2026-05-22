Teko Modise’s Bold Rock Art-Inspired Fit Has Fans Calling Him SA’s David Beckham
- Teko Modise impressed fans after posting photos of his bold rock art-inspired outfit online, with many praising the eye-catching look
- Social media users compared the former Bafana Bafana star’s fashion influence and image to international icon David Beckham
- The retired footballer’s latest fashion statement sparked widespread discussion online as fans celebrated his evolving style and continued influence beyond football
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Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Teko Modise has once again drawn attention online after sharing photos of a striking rock art-inspired outfit on Instagram.
The football legend posted the pictures on Wednesday, 21 May, showing off an earthy-toned outfit featuring detailed artistic patterns and layered denim styling.
Captioning the post, Modise wrote:
“OUTCHEA HAVING FUN.”
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The upload quickly attracted reactions from fans, fellow celebrities and fashion lovers, with many praising the retired footballer’s stylish appearance. Several supporters flooded the comments section with fire emojis while others applauded Modise for continuing to reinvent himself after football.
Teko Modise’s fashion influence draws David Beckham comparisons
Some fans compared Teko Modise to former England captain David Beckham because of the way he has blended football fame with fashion and lifestyle influence.
Beckham built a global reputation not only through football but also through his style, campaigns and fashion partnerships over the years. Many supporters believe Modise has developed a similar image locally, with his outfits and public appearances regularly trending online.
Instagram user @guluva__ wrote:
“Our own David Beckham.”
Another fan, @tomdalandlovu, commented:
“Class is permanent.”
@djnaves also reacted to the outfit, saying:
“Dice… ka suit ya jean! Lalela! Uyi ghost.”
Meanwhile, @timotmahlangu praised the look by writing:
“Fashion yahao grootman, no way.” (Your fashion sense is unbelievable, big brother.)
Others described the outfit as “clean”, “culture” and “too stylish”.
Teko Modise’s style evolution continues
Over the years, Modise has become known not only for his football career but also for his fashion-forward image and lifestyle content.
The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder regularly trends online when he shares pictures of his outfits, travel experiences and collaborations with fashion brands.
Fans also praised the confidence with which he carried the latest look.
Instagram user @indulge_with_siko commented:
“Absolutely stunning.”
Another supporter, @vusiamen, added:
“Don goat. Grootman lam.” (You are the GOAT. My big brother.)
Social media reactions pour in for Teko Modise
Many supporters continued celebrating Modise’s look long after the post went live.
@buhleswegga wrote:
“Modise ke Modimo.” (Modise is God.)
Meanwhile, Teko Modise, himself, responded to one supporter by saying:
“Thank you.”
Teko Modise’s latest fashion post once again showed why he remains one of South Africa’s most influential former footballers. While his playing days may be over, his ability to keep fans talking through style and personality continues to make headlines online.
Siya Kolisi’s Mercedes G-Wagon sparks reactions online
Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi had South Africans talking after sharing photos of himself with a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon during a stop at an Engen garage.
Fans flooded the comments section with jokes about the luxury SUV’s massive price tag, while others praised the Springboks captain for remaining humble and relatable despite his superstar status.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).