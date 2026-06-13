An American influencer and actor shared an Instagram video detailing his conversation with a group of South Africans regarding the term “coloured”

The creator explained how the word is used as an offensive racial remark in the United States, while the locals proudly defended it as their cultural identity

Viewers engaged in a conversation, linking the discussion to the global backlash singer Tyla previously faced from American audiences over the same term

A proud local woman stepped in to explain that the term represents a distinct mixed-race heritage in South Africa. Image: @czechineffect

Source: Instagram

A video shared on Instagram by user @czechineffect on 8 June 2026 has sparked a major cultural conversation after he documented a tense but eye-opening discussion about race and terminology in Mzansi. The American influencer, visiting Johannesburg, filmed himself standing with a group of locals as he tried to break down the historical context of a specific word.

The man explains to the group that back in the United States, the term “coloured” is recognised as a racist and derogatory remark. He noted that because the word was heavily used during the dark days of slavery and segregation to refer to Black Americans, it carries an amount of trauma and offence. Before Instagram user @czechineffect could finish his explanation, a local woman budged into the conversation to set the record straight about her own identity. She declared that she is proudly coloured and has no shame in embracing it, with the group backing her up.

The global echo of Tyla’s American backlash

This exact clash in cultural definitions mirrors the heavy international backlash that South African star Tyla received from African-American audiences. When the Grammy-winning singer introduced herself to the global stage and identified as a proud coloured woman, many Americans criticised and bashed her on social media. Critics claimed that she could not travel to another country and ignore a sensitive topic, dismissing her explanations regarding her South African roots.

The underlying reason this remains such a sensitive issue in America is that the world was used to dehumanise black people during a brutal history of systemic oppression and slavery. Since the term was abolished, hearing it used triggers deep historical pain for Americans, making it difficult for them to separate the word from its dark US history when looking at other cultures.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Viewers react to the educational moment

The comment section became a classroom in global racial dynamics, with many locals appreciating the creator's willingness to listen while offering firm corrections. Many pointed out that since he is in Mzansi, the rules of the land apply, and the term is fully accepted, lawful and respected as a unique culture. Others noted that slavery messed up a lot of things and words for the rest of the world.

Viewers praised the respectful dialogue, noting that African and American histories are different. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @ rina.is.chosen said:

"Hey, Czech! This goes to show that we, as people, are taught different beliefs that alter our perspective. Growing up, I was told and taught in school that the word "coloured" was in relation to racism shown by judgment of skin complexion."

User @yard_man_abroad commented:

"Great!! breaking it down for those people who can’t just let Tyla live 😂."

User @rick._.owens.son added:

"Yeah, buddy, now you're in SA."

User @claude.poston shared:

"Guess what, South Africans aren't offended by Americans' interpretation of words."

User @ copy_kane said:

"That's not true. Coloured was after reclassification, way after slavery was abolished."

User @mark.upshaw.7 commented:

"I always enjoy your content, brother."

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Source: Briefly News